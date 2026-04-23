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Verizon cites vandalism in Kalamazoo-area service interruptions

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published April 23, 2026 at 4:28 PM EDT
A close up shot of a black text Verizon sign, with a red check mark on the right side next to the text. The tops of windows can be seen at the bottom of the photo, which are mostly cropped out.
Charles Krupa
/
AP
A Verizon store in Hooksett, N.H.

Verizon cell phone service began to cut in and out across Kalamazoo, starting around 10 a.m. on Thursday morning. The company has confirmed service problems and said it’s working to fix them.

Kalamazoo-area Verizon cellular customers are facing service interruptions.

According to company spokesperson Aimee Knox, the outages stem from a severed fiber cable.

"We are aware of a vandalism-related fiber cut causing service interruption for some customers in the Kalamazoo area. Our engineers are actively working with our partners to quickly resolve the issue," Knox said in an email.

While Knox described the interruption as affecting the Kalamazoo area, she declined to be more specific.

Knox added that Verizon is not sure when service will be restored.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds