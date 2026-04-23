Verizon cites vandalism in Kalamazoo-area service interruptions

Kalamazoo-area Verizon cellular customers are facing service interruptions.

According to company spokesperson Aimee Knox, the outages stem from a severed fiber cable.

"We are aware of a vandalism-related fiber cut causing service interruption for some customers in the Kalamazoo area. Our engineers are actively working with our partners to quickly resolve the issue," Knox said in an email.

While Knox described the interruption as affecting the Kalamazoo area, she declined to be more specific.

Knox added that Verizon is not sure when service will be restored.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.