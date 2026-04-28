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Michigan attorney general antitrust inquiry probes corporate consolidation in youth hockey

WMUK | By Elliot Russell
Published April 28, 2026 at 10:55 AM EDT
The Wings West ice arena in Texas Township shut down last September. In October, it was purchased by the private equity-sponsored company Black Bear Sports Group, which plans to re-open it later this year.
Elliot Russell
/
WMUK
The Wings West ice arena in Texas Township shut down last September. In October, it was purchased by the private equity-sponsored company Black Bear Sports Group, which plans to re-open it later this year.

An email to a parent mentions "potential anticompetitive and unfair trade practices" resulting from corporate owners, "including but not limited to Black Bear Sports Group."

The Michigan Attorney General’s office is investigating potential anticompetitive practices in youth hockey. One of the companies facing scrutiny is Black Bear Sports Group.

Black Bear owns nine hockey facilities in Michigan. That includes the former Wings West in Texas Township, which is set to re-open as the Biggby Ice Cube later this year. In December, WMUK reported Black Bear allegedly plans to raise costs for local ice user groups when it re-opens.

The AG’s office is reaching out to families in youth hockey to gather information related to corporately-owned facilities and programs.

WMUK obtained an email from an assistant attorney general to a youth hockey-affiliated parent that says that the Department is “reviewing potential anticompetitive and unfair trade practices” related to corporate consolidation of local hockey programs. (WMUK has redacted the name of the parent who received the letter.) The questionnaire asks about inflated costs for families among other issues.

AG Press Secretary Danny Wimmer said in an emailed statement that he could not comment on the "investigative efforts," but added, "the Attorney General is looking into this matter out of concern for the risk of consumer harm—including higher prices and reduced service quality—that can arise from diminished access to community and recreational services."
WMUK News
Elliot Russell
Elliot Russell joins WMUK for the 2025-2026 academic year as a news intern. He grew up in Kalamazoo’s Westnedge Hill neighborhood and now lives in the Stuart neighborhood, studying English at the nearby Kalamazoo College.
See stories by Elliot Russell