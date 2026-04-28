Rx Kids expands financial assistance to four Calhoun County communities

A financial assistance program for new mothers and mothers-to-be is expanding to several communities in Calhoun County.

Starting July 1, new mothers in Battle Creek, Springfield, Albion and Sheridan Township can sign up to receive a no-strings-attached $500 monthly payment for the first year of their child’s life.

That's through Rx Kids, which also provides a one-time $1500 payment to expecting mothers.

Dr. Peter Chang is the CEO of Grace Health, a non-profit Battle Creek healthcare provider and the community representative for the Calhoun County Rx Kids.

He said the initiative will have a big impact on families.

“By having this financial support, you alleviate a lot of these pressures and give a great opportunity for mother and infant to have a stable environment,” Chang said.

Chang said this stability will also impact health outcomes in the county.

“We know that when the families are stable, then the health care works much better. They come to appointments, they do all the things that most people do because now they have sort of consistent housing and food access and all those kind of things.”

He added that rural-leaning areas, like Albion, are especially in need of this help.

“A little over 70% of folks there having babies are on Medicaid. And being a little bit further out, they need more better transportation and those kind of things. So they have more needs if anything than people like here in Battle Creek.”

The initiative will also expand in Kalamazoo County on June 1, with enrollment opening for residents in Galesburg, Oshtemo Township, and Wakeshma Township.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.