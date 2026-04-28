WMU President Russ Kavalhuna looks ahead

When Kavalhuna took over as Western Michigan University President in July of 2025, he kicked off a listening tour. He wanted to check in with students, instructors, staff, as well as groups in and around Kalamazoo.

Kavalhuna said those meetings revealed a widespread optimism and a willingness to do the work to ensure the university’s future. But the other side of that coin shows there are challenges ahead.

WMUK’s Brian O’Keefe talked with President Kavalhuna about the challenge of a possible decline in government funding and of fewer potential students.