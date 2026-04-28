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WMU President Russ Kavalhuna looks ahead

WMUK | By Brian O'Keefe
Published April 28, 2026 at 11:17 AM EDT
reporter sits with Western Michigan University President Russ Kavalhuna for a radio interview
Jessie Clemence
/
For WMUK
Western Michigan University President Russ Kavalhuna spoke with WMUK's Brian O'Keefe about his first 10 months in the position. Kavalhuna conducted a series of listening sessions to gauge the opportunities and challenges facing the university in the years to come.

In a recent interview, Kavalhuna said competing for education funding and recruiting students will be among the biggest challenges in the years to come.

When Kavalhuna took over as Western Michigan University President in July of 2025, he kicked off a listening tour. He wanted to check in with students, instructors, staff, as well as groups in and around Kalamazoo.

Kavalhuna said those meetings revealed a widespread optimism and a willingness to do the work to ensure the university’s future. But the other side of that coin shows there are challenges ahead.

WMUK’s Brian O’Keefe talked with President Kavalhuna about the challenge of a possible decline in government funding and of fewer potential students.
WMUK News
Brian O'Keefe
Brian comes to WMUK after spending nearly 30 years as News Director of a public radio station in the Chicago area. Brian grew up in Louisville, Kentucky and attended Western Kentucky University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcasting. He started working in public radio while at WKU; and has worked in radio news for more than 35 years. Brian lives on a quiet lake in Barry County with his wife and three dogs. Thanks to his Kentucky roots, he’s an avid collector of bourbon and other varieties of whiskey. Above all else, Brian considers himself a story teller and looks forward to sharing southwest Michigan stories with WMUK’s listeners.
See stories by Brian O'Keefe