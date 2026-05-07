Story Beat: The shepherdess who led an army

Most of us have heard of Joan of Arc, patron saint of France, who led the French army to victory at Orléans during the Hundred Years' War, claiming divine guidance. She was later captured, tried for heresy, and burned at the stake in 1431. Amy Kirk Duvoisin has long been fascinated with Joan of Arc. She is the founder of the Krewe of Joan of Arc in New Orleans. She will be speaking at the 61st International Congress on Medieval Studies at Western Michigan University.

A conversation with Amy Kirk Duvoisin Listen • 18:28

“[Joan of Arc] was born in 1412,” Duvoisin says. “She was thought to be a peasant. People liked to romanticize that she was born a poor girl in France. She was not so much a peasant as a middle-class farm girl. Her dad was the tax collector for their town … she was a shepherdess. They had some land, and they knew everyone in town. When she was around 13, she started to hear voices calling to her.”

Ruth Ellis Anderson, French Quarter Journal, January 6, 2026 A Joan at the Joan of Arc Parade, New Orleans LA

It wasn’t until her trial six years later, Duvoisin says, that she identified the voices as those of the saints, St. Michael, St. Catherine of Alexandria, and St. Margaret of Antioch, urging her to become involved in the war. Over her few short years, she became a military leader and gained recognition as the savior of France.

When Duvoisin founded the Krewe of Joan of Arc, she stated this mission: “The purpose of the Joan of Arc Project aka Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc is to honor and celebrate Joan of Arc’s life in unique, artistic, and educational ways, including the production of the annual Joan of Arc parade and Salon de Jeanne d’Arc. We seek to keep Joan’s story and spirit alive by hosting events, workshops, and presentations that illuminate Joan’s heroism and timelessness, while connecting her to the French heritage and pride of New Orleans.”

Duvoisin will be speaking and participating in a panel as a part of the 61st International Congress on Medieval Studies at Western Michigan University, held on Thursday, May 14, through Saturday, May 16, 2026. Listen to the complete Story Beat interview for more about the Congress and Duvoisin’s talk.

Hosted by the Medieval Institute at Western Michigan University, the International Congress on Medieval Studies is an annual gathering of thousands of scholars interested in medieval studies. Learn more about and register for the 61st International Congress on Medieval Studies here.

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