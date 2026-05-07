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Whirlpool cites Iran war and low consumer sentiment for "recession-level" industry decline

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published May 7, 2026 at 5:04 PM EDT
The Whirlpool logo is seen on a clean, bright gray metal surface. Whirlpool is spelled out with steel gray trimmed black text, with a yellow oval looping around the middle of the text.
Mary Altaffer
/
AP
The Whirlpool logo is seen on a refrigerator on display at an appliance store in Manhattan, Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Appliance manufacturer Whirlpool saw shares drop by about 20% on Wednesday. The drop came after the Benton Harbor-based company released its first-quarter results of the year.

Benton Harbor-based home appliance company Whirlpool had bad news for investors on Wednesday, with the company saying demand for its products fell in 2026’s first quarter.

During an earnings call on Thursday, Whirlpool said US appliance industry demand declined 7.4% in the first quarter, with demand declining by 10% in March.

“This level of industry decline is similar to what we have observed during the global financial crisis and even higher than during other recessionary periods," Whirlpool CEO Marc Bitzer said during the call.

The company cited the war in Iran and historically low consumer confidence for the decline. Whirlpool shares dropped by about 20% on Wednesday after it published a statement on its quarterly results, which called the decline "recession-level."

“Consumer sentiment collapsed into record lows due to the war in Iran, prevented the recovery of the volume loss during the winter storms, and resulted in recession-level industry contractions with discretionary demand down approximately 15%," said Executive President of Whirlpool North America and Global Strategic Sourcing Juan Carlos Puente during the call.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds