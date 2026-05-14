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From the Latin Grinch to Germanic lyres: the scholarly but "fun" Medieval Congress kicks off

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published May 14, 2026 at 5:07 PM EDT
Two men stand behind a blue clothed booth that displays a number of different academic books covering the Middle Ages. They can be seen speaking a man to the right of the image.
Michael Symonds
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WMUK
Tom Prins (left) and Joel Brouwer (center) with The Scholar's Choice speak with an attendee at the International Congress on Medieval Studies in Kalamazoo. Prins is celebrating his 50th year coming to the international congress.

In the market for a replica of a treatise on fighting? Need to learn how to spin wool with medieval tools? Interested in a Latin translation of The Giving Tree? All that and more can be found at the annual Medieval Studies conference in Kalamazoo.

The 61st annual International Congress on Medieval Studies is underway at Western Michigan University.

The conference is an academic one, but also features vendors selling items from books to knives and events of interest to laypeople and enthusiasts.

Professors, craftspeople, hobbyists and vendors mingled at Western Michigan University’s student center Thursday. Participants bought books, discussed history and caught up on their Latin literacy.

Meg Cotter-Lynch is a professor of English at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. She says the wide range of offerings helps bring in people from all walks of life.

“So, there's those of us who are like academics who are teaching and doing research. There are also people who are just kind of like generally interested in the Middle Ages. There's reenactors who are here," she said.

Lynch added that events like this are especially important during a time when humanities, like Medieval studies, are facing funding cuts and reduced enrollment, with the Congress allowing for increased exposure and interest in the field.

Vendors

Donald Sprague is with Bolchazy-Carducci Publishers. His booth specializes in both Greek and Latin literature, ranging from the classics to translations of kids' books.

"We have '[How] the Grinch Stole Christmas' in Latin. We have 'The Giving Tree' in Latin and 'Where the Wild Things Are in Latin,'" he said.

Sprague said he doesn't run into many fluent Latin speakers.

"Not as many as there used to be, but for people who are medievalists, their primary texts are often in Latin. Not so much in Greek, but some in Greek as well."

A man in a red, blue and yellow gingham shirt and blue glasses sits behind a booth that displays a number of Latin and Greek texts.
Michael Symonds
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WMUK
Donald Sprague with Bolchazy-Carducci Publishers sits at his booth displaying a wide-range of Latin and Greek books at the International Congress on Medieval Studies.

But maybe you want your reading materials to look more historical. For that, the conference has Facsimile Finders.

Giovanni Scorcioni is the cofounder of the company, which had a number of replicas of texts from the Middle Ages and other historical periods on display.

"We have literary texts like the Christine de Pisan manuscript over there, very interesting treatises on fighting here with arms and armors and pictures, an alchemical manuscript over there."

And these books aren’t just scans; they're recreations with the feel and look of the copied text.

“The point here is to show you the physicality and the presence of the book to kind of help you imagine how our medieval ancestor used the books in their life.”

Scorcioni came to the conference from the Republic of San Marino, a small, independent nation in north-central Italy.

He said the Kalamazoo event is an important one for his business.

"Thirteen years we are coming to Kalamazoo and that says a lot about the importance for our company," Scorcioni said.

"This is probably the largest conference we visit during our business year. And it's where we really meet tens if not hundreds of customers, scholars, students, future customers."

Two aged-looking books sit open on a clothed table, the contents of each book show writings and art from the Middle Ages.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
Facsimile Finder's replicas of Medieval manuscripts on display at the International Congress on Medieval Studies.

Just a stone's throw away from the facsimiles was Eric Joseph, a Kalamazoo County-based artist who sells wide range of pieces.

"I do architectural ornament in cast cement, and I am sculpting and making molds to create these pieces. I also do a little bit of jewelry, artifacts, objects from history," Joseph said.

"I'm doing drinking horns, I make mugs, and I make knives, and my most recent piece is this early medieval Germanic lyre."

An array of amulets and cups made of horns line the front of a table, with a black cloth draped underneath them. A younger man in a blue gingham button up speaks with two other men in the right of the image. To the left of the image can be seen a number a stylized concrete artworks, many depicting stylized faces.
Michael Symonds
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WMUK
Eric Joseph and his nephew speak to an attendee at their booth at the International Congress on Medieval Studies.

The "fun conference"

Attendee Coral Lumbley is from Princeton, New Jersey.

She's a literature historian, and she said among academics, the Kalamazoo event is known as the "fun conference."

"It's really known for being fun, for being welcoming to graduate students, even to undergrads," Lumbley said.

"So people do feel like they can do business, they can do scholarship, but they can also relax, reunite with friends from college or graduate school and have a nice time."

Two books are displayed at the end of a table with a blue cloth covering. The book to the left is mostly green, with the depiction of a child in red overalls and a green shirt extending his hands as he looks at a red apple falling from the branch of a green tree. The text on the book reads "Arbor almam," "The Giving Tree in Latin." The book to the right depicts a large, pig like furry monster with short white horns and human like feet. The monster sat down amongs a number of color trees, with a boat floating on a pond to his left. The title is in latin, but translates as "Where the Wild Things Are."
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
Latin translations of "The Giving Tree" and "Where the Wild Things Are" are displayed by Bolchazy-Carducci Publishers at the International Congress on Medieval Studies.

Lumbley added that one especially fun part of the conference happens on the final day.

"So, every Saturday night at the conference, there's a dance, there's a lot of disco, people let loose, have a drink or two, and just kind of let loose together."

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds