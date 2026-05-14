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One Gun Plain Township cemetery is still inaccessible after an April tornado

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published May 14, 2026 at 2:38 PM EDT
Rain pours down onto a small graveyard. A tree can be seen in the middle of the image, fallen on its side, with its uprooted roots sticking out towards the viewer. Muddy dirt can be seen in the hole left by the uprooted tree. A tale, moss-ridden white headstone sits to the right of the hole, while two red-brown headstones, one small and the other medium sized, stands to the right of the whole. A small plaque gravestone can also been seen in front of the hole, its position clearly disturbed by the uprooting. Fog covers much of the background, but part of a gray house can be seen in the top right of the image, across a road.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
An uprooted tree at Ives Cemetery on 8th street in Gun Plain Township, one of three cemeteries in Gun Plain Township that sustained tree damage from last April's tornado.

Three cemeteries in the township, which borders Plainwell, were damaged in the storm. It occurred overnight April 14-15 and produced an EF-1 tornado.

Nearly a month after an EF-1 tornado ripped through the Allegan County community of Gun Plain Township, one cemetery is still buried under debris.

Three graveyards in the area were damaged by the storm. The worst destruction was at the Woodside Cemetery on Miller Road.

On Tuesday, township supervisor Michael VanDenBerg said Woodside is still inaccessible, due to the number of downed trees that litter the area.

And while the township’s insurance will cover the tree removal and damage to the cemetery’s gate, VanDenBerg said damaged grave markers are not the township's responsibility.

“If they're just knocked over, we will set them back up to the best we can. But the township has no liability for stone damage [from] storms," he said.

He added that markers damaged in the storm would need to be replaced by the family members of the deceased, or a third party with the family’s permission.

The graveyard dates back to 1830 and it's not clear what might happen with older headstones that have no one to tend to them.

Debris covers Woodside Cemetery in Gun Plain Tow
Martha Meert
/
Gun Plain Township
Debris covers Woodside Cemetery in Gun Plain Township

But VanDenBerg added that relief might come for the graves of the service members buried at the site.

“I do know if they're a military or a veteran, there's some different veterans’ groups that go through and try to reorder new stones for the veterans,” VanDenBerg said.

"Once we get the trees out of there, we'll have to take a look at that and see if that is the possibility to redo the military stones."

VanDenBerg said the township doesn’t yet know how much it will cost to clear the cemeteries, nor when the trees at Woodside will be removed. But he advised family members of those buried at the site to check on their graves once the cemetery is accessible.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds