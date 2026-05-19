© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Multistate salmonella outbreak from backyard poultry-handling affects Michigan

WMUK | By Annabella Tetner
Published May 19, 2026 at 5:31 PM EDT
Chickens eating feed cast by a woman and her small child in a lush green backyard with a wooden fence and a chicken coop. A small leafless tree stands behind the chickens.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
In this Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, photo, Tanya Keith, of Des Moines, Iowa, and her daughter Iolana feed their chickens in the backyard of their home, in Des Moines. The trend of raising backyard chickens is causing a soaring number of illnesses from poultry-related diseases. For Keith, the nine hens and a rooster that she keeps behind her home provide fresh eggs and lessons for her three children about where food comes from. But even as her kids collect eggs and help keep the six nesting boxes tidy, she warns them not get too affectionate.

Health authorities have reported 184 cases of salmonella in 31 states, and 21 cases in Michigan.

Several cases of salmonella have been reported in Michigan related to handling backyard poultry. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 21 salmonella cases in the state.

Cases in the outbreak are related to contact with young poultry like chicks and ducklings.

Salmonella is commonly found in the droppings of poultry. It can be on the bird’s body or in its environment, like a coop. They can carry salmonella without showing symptoms.

But Michigan isn’t the only state with a salmonella outbreak. Health authorities say184 people in 31 states have reportedly been sickened with salmonella. Over a quarter of the cases in Michigan are in children.

Health experts say kids younger than five, older adults and immune-compromised people should not handle poultry as they could become severely ill from a salmonella infection.

Experts also advise hand washing before and after touching live poultry, not to kiss or snuggle the birds and keeping them outdoors at all times.

MDHHS is working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and other state health departments to determine the source of the outbreak.

MDHHS says that the true number of sick people is likely much higher as not all cases are reported.

Anyone who suspects a case is encouraged to contact a health care provider.
WMUK News
Annabella Tetner
Annabella is an intern at WMUK. She is in her final year at Western Michigan University studying Digital Media and Journalism with minors in German and legal studies. During her free time, Annabella enjoys going to Lake Michigan to be by the water, spending time with family and friends and trying new restaurants in and around Kalamazoo.
See stories by Annabella Tetner