Multistate salmonella outbreak from backyard poultry-handling affects Michigan

Several cases of salmonella have been reported in Michigan related to handling backyard poultry. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 21 salmonella cases in the state.

Cases in the outbreak are related to contact with young poultry like chicks and ducklings.

Salmonella is commonly found in the droppings of poultry. It can be on the bird’s body or in its environment, like a coop. They can carry salmonella without showing symptoms.

But Michigan isn’t the only state with a salmonella outbreak. Health authorities say184 people in 31 states have reportedly been sickened with salmonella. Over a quarter of the cases in Michigan are in children.

Health experts say kids younger than five, older adults and immune-compromised people should not handle poultry as they could become severely ill from a salmonella infection.

Experts also advise hand washing before and after touching live poultry, not to kiss or snuggle the birds and keeping them outdoors at all times.

MDHHS is working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and other state health departments to determine the source of the outbreak.

MDHHS says that the true number of sick people is likely much higher as not all cases are reported.

Anyone who suspects a case is encouraged to contact a health care provider.