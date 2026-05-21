Black Bear Sports evicted a nonprofit youth hockey league from Wings West

Private equity-sponsored Black Bear Sports Group evicted a nonprofit youth hockey club from Wings West, its Texas Township ice arena, in March, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

The club that Black Bear kicked out is the Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association. Matt Kakabeeke is KOHA’s executive director.

Kakabeeke said KOHA tried to work with the company, but said the proposed changes laid out by Black Bear Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Scott Branovan went too far.

“He outlined his plan to dismantle and reorganize KOHA under their leadership— not under their leadership, but under their Biggby banner," Kakabeeke said.

That's Biggby Coffee, which is involved in Black Bear's rebrand of the facility.

Black Bear "wanted control of our Learn to Skate, our Learn to Play programs," Kakabeeke said. "Things that make us a viable local nonprofit, serving the Kalamazoo community for the past 60 years, providing youth hockey opportunities for boys and girls."

And Kakabeeke says Black Bear wasn't open to feedback on these issues.

“Like they’ve done other places, it’s either, you give in to all their demands or they stop renting you ice. Which is effectively what they did.”

In an email to WMUK, an unnamed Black Bear spokesperson suggested KOHA was evicted because it wasn’t economically viable.

“We were very open to working with KOHA given their long history in youth hockey. But, the economics simply did not work because KOHA resisted any efforts to bring in new programs like Take a Shot at Hockey which gets kids on the ice for free," the statement read.

"And KOHA had $400,000 per year in salaries, ten to twenty times normal compensation for Michigan non-profit youth clubs. It also wasn't financially possible to keep giving KOHA free office space. So ultimately, to re-open the closed rink that needed millions of critical equipment repairs, we did have to start our own club.”

The amount was slightly under $400,000, according to the WSJ report. In an email responding to the claims, Kakabeeke called Black Bear's compensation accusation "misleading." He said the compensation was split between more than 100 coaches as well as other staff.

"KOHA’s staffing structure reflected the scale and scope of operating one of the largest and longest-standing youth hockey organizations in Michigan, including programming, player development, administration, coaching oversight, tournaments, and community operations supporting hundreds of families and athletes," Kakabeeke added.

He also took issue with Black Bear's claims that KOHA resisted ideas for new programs.

"KOHA has consistently supported initiatives that grow the game of hockey, including introductory and development-based programming for new players. In fact, in March KOHA hosted one of the largest USA Hockey Try Hockey For Free events in the country, introducing nearly 100 children to the sport of hockey," Kakabeek's statement read.

"The suggestion that KOHA resisted efforts to introduce opportunities for children to get on the ice does not accurately reflect our history, actions, or mission."

Despite the eviction, Kakabeek said KOHA has found a new home.

"We're skating out of Wings Event Center. So we're operating there, we just concluded our tryouts for the 26, 27 season last night. We're gonna have a full complement of travel teams."

But he added that Black Bear's desire to have its own youth hockey club could cause issues for KOHA.

"This community is too small to support two youth hockey programs. So it is definitely gonna change the landscape of youth hockey and Kalamazoo over the next few years. But in our opinion, we offer a great opportunity to play youth hockey for a local nonprofit that's been doing it for 60 years."

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.