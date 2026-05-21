Oaklands closed for renovations, not construction of emergency access road, WMU says
The Oaklands house at Western Michigan University is closed, with fences surrounding the historic building. But Western officials say the work has nothing to do with a plan to install an emergency access road.
Construction fences surround The Oaklands. The 19th-century Italianate house sits in a grove of oak trees on Western Michigan University’s main campus, but WMU said the construction will not affect trees on the lot.
According to WMU’s webpage for the property, the Oaklands house is undergoing renovations.
WMU spokesperson Paula Davis said work on the house has nothing to do with a plan to add an access road for emergency vehicles, adding that a route for that road is still under development.
Davis said WMU officials are still working with the university’s tree committee to develop a route that causes the least amount of harm to the oak trees on the property.
Some of the oaks are thought to be older than the state.
Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.