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Oaklands closed for renovations, not construction of emergency access road, WMU says

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published May 21, 2026 at 1:59 PM EDT
Fences surround the driveway of a white and dark green, Italianate house. Tall oak trees pepper the bright green lawn.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
Fences surround the Oaklands building on Western Michigan University's main campus

The Oaklands house at Western Michigan University is closed, with fences surrounding the historic building. But Western officials say the work has nothing to do with a plan to install an emergency access road.

Construction fences surround The Oaklands. The 19th-century Italianate house sits in a grove of oak trees on Western Michigan University’s main campus, but WMU said the construction will not affect trees on the lot.

According to WMU’s webpage for the property, the Oaklands house is undergoing renovations.

WMU spokesperson Paula Davis said work on the house has nothing to do with a plan to add an access road for emergency vehicles, adding that a route for that road is still under development.

A large, gray metal fence frames the picture. Through the chain links can be seen a dirt road that cuts through a deep green grass lawn. A sign hung on the fence reads; "DANGER. Construction Area. Do Not Enter."
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
A dirt road was installed at the southeastern corner of the Oaklands property. WMU said this road was put in to allow construction vehicles to access the area.

Davis said WMU officials are still working with the university’s tree committee to develop a route that causes the least amount of harm to the oak trees on the property.

Some of the oaks are thought to be older than the state.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds