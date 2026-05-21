Oaklands closed for renovations, not construction of emergency access road, WMU says

Construction fences surround The Oaklands. The 19th-century Italianate house sits in a grove of oak trees on Western Michigan University’s main campus, but WMU said the construction will not affect trees on the lot.

According to WMU’s webpage for the property, the Oaklands house is undergoing renovations.

WMU spokesperson Paula Davis said work on the house has nothing to do with a plan to add an access road for emergency vehicles, adding that a route for that road is still under development.

Michael Symonds / WMUK A dirt road was installed at the southeastern corner of the Oaklands property. WMU said this road was put in to allow construction vehicles to access the area.

Davis said WMU officials are still working with the university’s tree committee to develop a route that causes the least amount of harm to the oak trees on the property.

Some of the oaks are thought to be older than the state.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.