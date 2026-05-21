Story Beat: 75 years of art in the park

Celebrating their landmark 75th year in 2026, the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Art Fair will feature 146 fine artists in twelve distinct mediums on June 5 and June 6 in Bronson Park. The KIA Art Fair will include shopping, live entertainment, kids’ activities, artist demonstrations, fine food truck fair, and free admission to KIA galleries. Kathryn Armstrong, director of advancement at the KIA, talks about the history of the fair.

Story Beat with Kathryn Armstrong Listen • 9:00

A 3-D artist works as a passerby looks on at the 2025 KIA Arts Fair

“It is an exciting milestone year for the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts,” Armstrong says. “The Arts Fair started many years ago as the Clothesline Arts Fair. Also, some referred to it as the Arts Festival, so it has a couple of variations. But it’s been the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Fair for some time, adjacent to our home in the core of downtown Kalamazoo at Bronson Park.”

Some mementos from the original Clothesline Fair and years after will be on display at the KIA library.

One of the more recent changes to the fair is the addition of food trucks surrounding Bronson Park as well as live entertainment. The fair has not only attracted local artists but also artists from across the country. Mediums include jewelry, photography, drawings, sculpture, fiber and leather arts, ceramics, paintings, woodwork, glasswork and more. The 75th KIA Arts Fair will take place on Friday, June 5, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bronson Park. Admission to the fair is free.