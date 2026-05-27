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Kalamazoo County issues health advisory for Austin Lake

WMUK | By Sehvilla Mann
Published May 27, 2026 at 5:15 PM EDT
Close up picture of blue-gloved hand holding a bottle into which liquid is being deposited via pipette or syringe.
Joshua A. Bickel/AP
/
AP
Bivek Timalsina prepares lung tissue samples that will be used in research on aerosolized microcystin, algae toxins when they become airborne, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Testing Wednesday suggested the presence of microcystin in the lake. The bacteria can produce toxins that are dangerous to people and potentially fatal to pets.

Kalamazoo County’s health department has issued a public health advisory for Austin Lake in the city of Portage. That’s because sampling Wednesday indicated the presence of microcystin. That is a type of cyanobacteria that can produce toxins that are dangerous to people and pets.

The health department says people and their pets should avoid direct contact with water that appears blue-green, or that appears to have a green sheen. The sheen on the water might resemble spilled paint.

In severe cases the toxins can cause neurological problems or organ damage in people. They can also be fatal to pets.

People should rinse their pets off with fresh water if they’ve touched contaminated water.
WMUK News
Sehvilla Mann
Sehvilla Mann joined WMUK’s news team in 2014 as a reporter on the local government and education beats. She covered those topics and more in eight years of reporting for the Station, before becoming news director in 2022.
See stories by Sehvilla Mann