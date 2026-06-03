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The Obama Presidential Center has a little shout-out to Kalamazoo

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published June 3, 2026 at 12:51 PM EDT
The photo is a close-up of Obama, in a black suit jacket and white dress shirt shakes the hand of a woman in a white gown and matching white cap. They're standing on the stage in a large arena, with high up bleachers seen behind them.
Charles Dharapak
/
AP
President Barack Obama greets valedictorian Cindy Lee after he delivers the commencement address for Kalamazoo Central High School, the winner of the 2010 Race to the Top High School Commencement Challenge, at Western Michigan University Arena in Kalamazoo on Monday, June 7, 2010.

A photo in the center's museum depicts former President Barack Obama's stop at a Kalamazoo high school graduation ceremony in 2010.

The Obama Presidential Center had a soft opening on Tuesday. One Oshtemo resident who traveled to Chicago to attend spotted a callback to when then-President Barack Obama visited Kalamazoo in 2010.

As David Goldenberg noticed, the museum features a picture of Obama shaking hands with Kalamazoo Central High School's valedictorian. Obama gave that commencement speech at the University Arena at Western Michigan University.

An image at the Obama Presidential Center highlights former President Obama meeting with 2010 Kalamazoo High School valedictorian Cindy Lee.
David Goldenberg
/
Courtesy Photo
An image at the Obama Presidential Center highlights former President Obama meeting with 2010 Kalamazoo High School valedictorian Cindy Lee.

Kalamazoo Central High School won the White House's 2010 Race to the Top High School Commencement Challenge, which highlighted schools that promoted academic excellence, personal responsibility, and best prepare students for college and careers.

"There's a source of pride. I mean, as we all know, the students Kalamazoo Central have worked very hard to be selected as the high school the president gave his commencement address at," Goldenberg said of the photo.

Goldenberg added that the museum also displays an image of former West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton, who co-authored the 21st Century Cures Act, which helped fund a number of medical research projects and programs. Obama signed the act into law in 2016.

Picture of man talking at lectern in suit with men and women in suits standing beside him
Courtesy photo
/
David Goldenberg
An image at the Obama Presidential Center features former West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds