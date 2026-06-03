The Obama Presidential Center has a little shout-out to Kalamazoo

The Obama Presidential Center had a soft opening on Tuesday. One Oshtemo resident who traveled to Chicago to attend spotted a callback to when then-President Barack Obama visited Kalamazoo in 2010.

As David Goldenberg noticed, the museum features a picture of Obama shaking hands with Kalamazoo Central High School's valedictorian. Obama gave that commencement speech at the University Arena at Western Michigan University.

David Goldenberg / Courtesy Photo An image at the Obama Presidential Center highlights former President Obama meeting with 2010 Kalamazoo High School valedictorian Cindy Lee.

Kalamazoo Central High School won the White House's 2010 Race to the Top High School Commencement Challenge, which highlighted schools that promoted academic excellence, personal responsibility, and best prepare students for college and careers.

"There's a source of pride. I mean, as we all know, the students Kalamazoo Central have worked very hard to be selected as the high school the president gave his commencement address at," Goldenberg said of the photo.

Goldenberg added that the museum also displays an image of former West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton, who co-authored the 21st Century Cures Act, which helped fund a number of medical research projects and programs. Obama signed the act into law in 2016.

Courtesy photo / David Goldenberg An image at the Obama Presidential Center features former West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.