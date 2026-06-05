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About 8,000 trees near rural roads in Kalamazoo County may be removed this fall

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published June 5, 2026 at 1:09 PM EDT
A map of the roads that are part of the SS4A project. Over 130 miles of rural roadways will be affected by the initiative.
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Road Commission of Kalamazoo County SS4A Project Map
A map of the roads that are part of the SS4A project. Over 130 miles of rural roadways would be affected by the initiative.

A plan to cut down thousands of trees along rural roads in Kalamazoo County has some residents organizing against it.

Thousands of trees could be removed this fall along Kalamazoo County roadways.

The removals would be part of the Safe Streets for All project, a road-safety initiative funded by a federal grant. The plan calls for cutting down an estimated 8,000 trees, according to Road Commission of Kalamazoo County spokesperson Mark Worden.

The Road Commission’s website on the project says the removals will help prevent crashes when cars veer off the roads.

Some county residents are taking to social media and Road Commission meetings to express their opposition, and circulating petitions against the plan.

Road commission spokesperson Mark Worden said work on the project is tentatively set to begin in October.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds