"A life-changing agreement": UAW and American Axle reach a tentative deal

The United Auto Workers reached a tentative agreement with auto parts manufacturer American Axle Wednesday night.

During the Great Recession, American Axle workers in Three Rivers agreed to have their wages cut in half to keep the plant open.

Now, nearly two decades later, current members will see their wages reach at least $30 an hour by 2030.

This according to Josh Jager, the bargaining chairman for the UAW local, which has been on strike for over a week.

“This would be probably the most lucrative contract in our local's history. We're looking at roughly $75 million of new money over the course of the agreement just in wages,” Jager said.

Michael Symonds / WMUK UAW Local 2093 members protest outside the American Axle plant in Three Rivers on June 1.

He said the contract, if ratified, will also increase vacation time and address issues regarding how cameras inside the plant can be used against employees, a point that caused previous talks to fall apart.

"It's going to be a life-changing agreement for the members if they ratify it through. The additional nine days of vacation. I mean, that's huge."

Jager said this victory was hard-fought for by union members, adding that he broke down while reading the deal.

“Going through what happened in 2008, making those concessions, taking the pay cut, and living through that, and having to fight for 18 years to be recognized as, ‘we're the ones making this money for you,’ it was very emotional.”

As for ratification, Jager said a member vote on the contract is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, with the strike set to continue until the agreement is approved by members.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.