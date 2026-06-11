UAW reaches tentative agreement with American Axle after strike in Three Rivers

The United Auto Workers Union said it’s reached a tentative contract agreement with American Axle in Three Rivers.

Workers at the plant for the parts manufacturer, also known as the Dauch Corporation, have been on strike since June 1st.

The union said the proposed agreement includes a more than 36-percent increase to the top wage rate over four years.

Workers at the plant had their wages cut in 2008 during the Great Recession.

UAW president Shawn Fain announced the agreement in a video live-streamed on YouTube Wednesday night.

“After 18 years of sacrifice these workers are finally winning back a big chunk of what was taken from them.”

The contract is pending ratification by nearly one thousand members of UAW local 2093.