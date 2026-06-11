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UAW reaches tentative agreement with American Axle after strike in Three Rivers

WMUK | By Gordon Evans,
Michael Symonds
Published June 11, 2026 at 8:53 AM EDT
A man in a red shirt stands at a small podium, with a small sign hanging in front of the podium that reads "UAW, It's our time at Local 2093 American Axle." A large row of other men and women stand behind him, many wearing the same Local 2093 tagged red shirt that the speaker is wearing.
Screenshot
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UAW
UAW President Shawn Fain announcing the tentative deal with American Axle during a YouTube livestream Wednesday night.

After striking for over a week, the union reached a tentative agreement last night with automotive parts manufacturer American Axle.

The United Auto Workers Union said it’s reached a tentative contract agreement with American Axle in Three Rivers.

Workers at the plant for the parts manufacturer, also known as the Dauch Corporation, have been on strike since June 1st.

The union said the proposed agreement includes a more than 36-percent increase to the top wage rate over four years.

Workers at the plant had their wages cut in 2008 during the Great Recession.

UAW president Shawn Fain announced the agreement in a video live-streamed on YouTube Wednesday night.

“After 18 years of sacrifice these workers are finally winning back a big chunk of what was taken from them.”

The contract is pending ratification by nearly one thousand members of UAW local 2093.
WMUK News
Gordon Evans
Gordon Evans became WMUK's Content Director in 2019 after more than 20 years as an anchor, host and reporter. A 1990 graduate of Michigan State, he began work at WMUK in 1996.
See stories by Gordon Evans
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds