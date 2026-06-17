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Augusta's VFW post will get a new roof with some help from a state grant

WMUK | By Annabella Tetner
Published June 17, 2026 at 6:12 PM EDT
Augusta Custer VFW 7956 Commander Jeff Widmer standing behind a bar. On the bar there is a box of poppies that individuals can donate to.
Annabella Tetner
/
WMUK
Augusta Custer VFW Commander Jeff Widmer stands behind the VFW bar. They recently received a state grant that will fund their roof replacement.

Michigan veteran nonprofit organizations recently received over $3.7 million in grants. Several of the recipients are in West Michigan.

Earlier this month the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs awarded over $3.7 million to veteran organizations across the state. One recipient is in Kalamazoo County.

The Veterans Nonprofit Improvement Grant is designed to improve facilities for organizations serving veterans.

Augusta Custer VFW 7956 was awarded $61,945. Jeff Widmer is the commander at Augusta Custer. He said they are using the funds to replace their roof.

“I think the grant has been a blessing,” Widmer said. “We need a new roof. We were hoping we could raise it before the roof ran out, but it didn’t. So, we’ve got the grant.”

A beige building with a brown roof. Partly cloudy skies behind the building with large lush green trees.
Annabella Tetner
/
WMUK
Augusta Custer VFW 7956 received about $62,000 in funding from a state grant. The funds will replace the roof on their building.

Widmer says the funding will let the VFW focus on providing community events such as cruise-ins and a Fourth of July celebration.

“Allows us to do other things and not worry about it so much,” Widmer said. “So, we’re making a lot of changes. The VFW is here to help veterans, family, you know, dependents.”

Captain Oscar Brady American Legion Post 298 in Battle Creek received $247,561.34 from the program, and veterans’ nonprofits in Caledonia, Muskegon and Grand Haven also received grants.
WMUK News
Annabella Tetner
Annabella is an intern at WMUK. She is in her final year at Western Michigan University studying Digital Media and Journalism with minors in German and legal studies. During her free time, Annabella enjoys going to Lake Michigan to be by the water, spending time with family and friends and trying new restaurants in and around Kalamazoo.
See stories by Annabella Tetner