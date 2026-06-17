Augusta's VFW post will get a new roof with some help from a state grant

Earlier this month the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs awarded over $3.7 million to veteran organizations across the state. One recipient is in Kalamazoo County.

The Veterans Nonprofit Improvement Grant is designed to improve facilities for organizations serving veterans.

Augusta Custer VFW 7956 was awarded $61,945. Jeff Widmer is the commander at Augusta Custer. He said they are using the funds to replace their roof.

“I think the grant has been a blessing,” Widmer said. “We need a new roof. We were hoping we could raise it before the roof ran out, but it didn’t. So, we’ve got the grant.”

Annabella Tetner / WMUK Augusta Custer VFW 7956 received about $62,000 in funding from a state grant. The funds will replace the roof on their building.

Widmer says the funding will let the VFW focus on providing community events such as cruise-ins and a Fourth of July celebration.

“Allows us to do other things and not worry about it so much,” Widmer said. “So, we’re making a lot of changes. The VFW is here to help veterans, family, you know, dependents.”

Captain Oscar Brady American Legion Post 298 in Battle Creek received $247,561.34 from the program, and veterans’ nonprofits in Caledonia, Muskegon and Grand Haven also received grants.