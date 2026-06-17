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Ford begins production at its BlueOval battery plant near Marshall

WMUK | By Sehvilla Mann
Published June 17, 2026 at 5:59 PM EDT
Extreme close-up view that appears to be the front grille of a Ford vehicle, with the company's logo front and center, surrounded by chrome trim
David Zalubowski/AP
/
AP
In this April 25, 2021 photograph, the blue oval logo of Ford Motor Company is shown in east Denver.

A Marshall-area economic development group celebrated the news.

Ford has begun production at its BlueOval Battery Park, according to the Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance (MAEDA), which hailed the news in a statement Wednesday.

The company will produce electric vehicle batteries at the plant. The massive new campus drew opposition from some residents, who have challenged it in court, so far unsuccessfully.

MAEDA describes the facility as a boon for the area. It said more than 70 percent of the roughly 500 workers currently employed at the plant come from Albion, Battle Creek and Marshall.

"Dozens of homes are under construction and hundreds more are planned over the next few years. More than 1,300 new housing units have been proposed or completed since Ford announced the project in Marshall in early 2023," MAEDA said.

Ford said its eventual goal is to employ 1700 people at the Battery Park.
WMUK News
Sehvilla Mann
Sehvilla Mann joined WMUK’s news team in 2014 as a reporter on the local government and education beats. She covered those topics and more in eight years of reporting for the Station, before becoming news director in 2022.
See stories by Sehvilla Mann