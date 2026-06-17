Sturgis Hospital announces it will close permanently on Friday

Sturgis Hospital is closing. The healthcare provider in the town of roughly 11,000 people said in a statement Tuesday that it will stop seeing patients Friday at noon.

In the statement, the hospital said rising costs, declining reimbursements, and a decrease in the number of people using the hospital have made it impossible to keep the doors open.

"Despite extensive efforts by hospital leadership and the Board of Directors to secure the hospital’s future, including pursuing potential acquisition opportunities and partnerships, a sustainable path forward could not be achieved. This decision was reached only after every reasonable option to continue operations was thoroughly explored," the hospital said.

The statement added that many rural healthcare providers face similar challenges.

Sturgis Hospital suggests that local residents with emergencies visit hospitals in nearby towns. The closest, in LaGrange, Indiana, is about 11 miles from Sturgis. That's a roughly 17-minute drive.