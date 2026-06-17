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Sturgis Hospital announces it will close permanently on Friday

WMUK | By Sehvilla Mann
Published June 17, 2026 at 6:07 PM EDT
Cotton balls in jars, a box of tissues set with the bottom against the all, and other medical supplies are seen on a brown countertop
Julio Cortez/AP
/
AP
Medical supplies are seen in a clinic's exam room Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Odessa, Texas.

In a statement, the healthcare provider said it made the "difficult decision" after efforts to save the hospital failed.

Sturgis Hospital is closing. The healthcare provider in the town of roughly 11,000 people said in a statement Tuesday that it will stop seeing patients Friday at noon.

In the statement, the hospital said rising costs, declining reimbursements, and a decrease in the number of people using the hospital have made it impossible to keep the doors open.

"Despite extensive efforts by hospital leadership and the Board of Directors to secure the hospital’s future, including pursuing potential acquisition opportunities and partnerships, a sustainable path forward could not be achieved. This decision was reached only after every reasonable option to continue operations was thoroughly explored," the hospital said.

The statement added that many rural healthcare providers face similar challenges.

Sturgis Hospital suggests that local residents with emergencies visit hospitals in nearby towns. The closest, in LaGrange, Indiana, is about 11 miles from Sturgis. That's a roughly 17-minute drive.
WMUK News
Sehvilla Mann
Sehvilla Mann joined WMUK’s news team in 2014 as a reporter on the local government and education beats. She covered those topics and more in eight years of reporting for the Station, before becoming news director in 2022.
See stories by Sehvilla Mann