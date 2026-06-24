Upjohn Institute announces coalition to help keep Kalamazoo County Medicaid recipients enrolled

A coalition of Kalamazoo-area groups announced an effort to inform residents of coming changes to Medicaid Wednesday morning, during the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research's community breakfast.

More than 12,500 Kalamazoo County Medicaid recipients will be impacted by new work-reporting requirements. That's according to Michelle Miller-Adams, senior researcher with the Upjohn Institute.

The requirements come from the federal budget bill Republicans passed last year, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“The biggest risk is that people don't understand the rules, which are fairly complex, don't understand if they apply to them, and then are unable to demonstrate that they actually meet the requirements. Many of the people who are likely to be dropped actually will continue to qualify," Miller-Adams said.

In response to this risk, she said the Medicaid Access Coalition will aim to keep as many Medicaid recipients enrolled as possible.

“We are going to be doing our best to make sure that everyone in Kalamazoo County knows about the changes that are coming, knows if they're subject to those changes, knows how to report their activities so they do not lose their Medicaid," Miller-Adams said.

Michael Symonds / WMUK Democratic State Representative Matt Longjohn of Portage spoke during the Q&A portion of the event to applaud the coalition's efforts to keep residents enrolled and update attendees on the state budget process, stating that there was a "framework of a deal" that had be reached in last 24 hours.

"And for those who are not connected to qualifying activities, we want to provide navigation that will help them connect with work, education or volunteering so they're able to keep their Medicaid."

During her presentation, Miller-Adams said the reporting rules will require Medicaid recipients to show they work at least 80 hours per month, or an equivalent amount of time doing community service or job training, to qualify for the program.

She added that eligibility determinations used to happen only once a year, but that under the One Big Beautiful Bill, they will happen every six months.

"You're going to have to jump through that hoop twice a year, instead of once a year. And it adds a huge burden on our frontline service providers who do the determinations, who are at the hospitals, family health center, community health workers," Miller-Adams said.

"They just had their workload doubled and not with any new resources."

According to Miller-Adams, work requirements are scheduled to take effect for new enrollees in January, with current enrollees needing to start reporting in March.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.