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WMU and KVCC suspend enrollment in a beer-making program, 11 years after its launch

WMUK | By Annabella Tetner
Published June 24, 2026 at 6:24 PM EDT
Close-up view of a hand holding a glass being filled with honey-colored beer, with foam pouring over the side of the glass
Nam Y. Huh/AP
/
AP
A bartender pours a craft beer at the Liquid Love Brewing in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2022.

A joint program between Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo Valley Community College that taught students brewing is coming to an end.

The sustainable brewing program was a joint effort between Kalamazoo Valley Community College and Western Michigan University. It taught students how to make beer.

On Wednesday, KVCC announced the program was coming to an end.

Both colleges say currently-enrolled brewing students will be able to complete the program, which began in 2015, but they will not accept new students for it.

In a statement, KVCC cited continued low enrollment and “declining conditions within the brewing industry” as reasons for the decision.

Since the program’s launch, student-produced brews have won multiple awards in national competitions, according to KVCC.

KVCC says its general brewery operations will continue, and so will community programming — such as “Taps on Tuesday” events where the public can try student-brewed beer, and food.
WMUK News
Annabella Tetner
Annabella is an intern at WMUK. She is in her final year at Western Michigan University studying Digital Media and Journalism with minors in German and legal studies. During her free time, Annabella enjoys going to Lake Michigan to be by the water, spending time with family and friends and trying new restaurants in and around Kalamazoo.
See stories by Annabella Tetner