WMU and KVCC suspend enrollment in a beer-making program, 11 years after its launch

The sustainable brewing program was a joint effort between Kalamazoo Valley Community College and Western Michigan University. It taught students how to make beer.

On Wednesday, KVCC announced the program was coming to an end.

Both colleges say currently-enrolled brewing students will be able to complete the program, which began in 2015, but they will not accept new students for it.

In a statement, KVCC cited continued low enrollment and “declining conditions within the brewing industry” as reasons for the decision.

Since the program’s launch, student-produced brews have won multiple awards in national competitions, according to KVCC.

KVCC says its general brewery operations will continue, and so will community programming — such as “Taps on Tuesday” events where the public can try student-brewed beer, and food.