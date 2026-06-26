The Edison Neighborhood Association will renovate its building into a "resilience hub"

The Edison Neighborhood Association’s building on Washington Avenue in Kalamazoo is undergoing renovations to become a “resilience hub.” That means it’ll be outfitted to serve residents in the case of extreme weather during heat waves or after tornados.

Renovations include solar panels, battery storage, a commercial kitchen, and an upgraded community room that will allow for livestreaming meetings.

Stephen Dupuie is the ENA’s executive director. He said the building will be an apt shelter during severe weather and an asset to the neighborhood the rest of the time.

“So, you know, the solar obviously helps offset some environmental impacts," said Dupuie. "The social building part of having the upgraded community room would be great. As well as the kitchen — we host a lot of workshops and so the commercial kitchen will be a conduit for that.”

Elliot Russell / WMUK Where there was once a kitchenette, the Edison Neighborhood Association is making way for a commercial kitchen. Installation is slated to begin in July.

Dupuie walked around the gutted space where a new commercial kitchen will be installed.

"Commercializing the kitchen will allow us to do soup-kitchen type activities," he said. "We will also be able to use it as an incubator kitchen for, you know, small businesses in the neighborhood or people that want to can or bottle things.”

Solar panels were installed earlier in June. In July, work is beginning on the commercial kitchen. The community room will be revamped later this year with livestreaming technology and an origami art installation.