© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HD service is currently unavailable

The Edison Neighborhood Association will renovate its building into a "resilience hub"

WMUK | By Elliot Russell
Published June 26, 2026 at 10:35 AM EDT
The Edison Neighborhood Association's building on Washington Avenue has newly installed solar panels on its roof.
Elliot Russell
/
WMUK
The Edison Neighborhood Association's building on Washington Avenue in Kalamazoo has newly installed solar panels on its roof. According to the ENA, the panels will allow the building to go off-grid in case of emergency.

With new solar panels, a commercial kitchen, and an upgraded community room, the building will provide shelter during severe weather and amenities for the neighborhood.

The Edison Neighborhood Association’s building on Washington Avenue in Kalamazoo is undergoing renovations to become a “resilience hub.” That means it’ll be outfitted to serve residents in the case of extreme weather during heat waves or after tornados.

Renovations include solar panels, battery storage, a commercial kitchen, and an upgraded community room that will allow for livestreaming meetings.

Stephen Dupuie is the ENA’s executive director. He said the building will be an apt shelter during severe weather and an asset to the neighborhood the rest of the time.

“So, you know, the solar obviously helps offset some environmental impacts," said Dupuie. "The social building part of having the upgraded community room would be great. As well as the kitchen — we host a lot of workshops and so the commercial kitchen will be a conduit for that.”

Where there was once a kitchenette, the Edison Neighborhood Association is making way for a commercial kitchen. Installation is slated to begin in July.
Elliot Russell
/
WMUK
Where there was once a kitchenette, the Edison Neighborhood Association is making way for a commercial kitchen. Installation is slated to begin in July.

Dupuie walked around the gutted space where a new commercial kitchen will be installed.

"Commercializing the kitchen will allow us to do soup-kitchen type activities," he said. "We will also be able to use it as an incubator kitchen for, you know, small businesses in the neighborhood or people that want to can or bottle things.”

Solar panels were installed earlier in June. In July, work is beginning on the commercial kitchen. The community room will be revamped later this year with livestreaming technology and an origami art installation.

This story is part of Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative’s coverage of equitable community development. SWMJC is a group of 12 regional organizations dedicated to strengthening local journalism. Visit swmichjournalism.com to learn more.
WMUK News
Elliot Russell
Elliot Russell joins WMUK for the 2025-2026 academic year as a news intern. He grew up in Kalamazoo’s Westnedge Hill neighborhood and now lives in the Stuart neighborhood, studying English at the nearby Kalamazoo College.
See stories by Elliot Russell