Watch live: U.S. House hearing on private equity in youth sports, with testimony from Kalamazoo hockey association leader

A U.S. House committee is holding a hearing Tuesday morning on "private equity's role in the commercialization of American youth sports."

One of the people testifying is Matt Kakabeeke, executive director of the Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association.

Private equity-sponsored Black Bear Sports evicted KOHA from the former Wings West ice arena in March after Black Bear bought the facility.

A Black Bear spokesperson said "the economics simply did not work" to keep KOHA at the former Wings West.