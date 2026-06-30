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Watch live: U.S. House hearing on private equity in youth sports, with testimony from Kalamazoo hockey association leader

WMUK | By Elliot Russell
Published June 30, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
The U.S. Capitol is seen at sunset, Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Rahmat Gul/AP Photo/Rahmat Gul
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FR172204 AP
The U.S. Capitol is seen at sunset, Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

The House Committee on Education and Workforce is holding the hearing.

A U.S. House committee is holding a hearing Tuesday morning on "private equity's role in the commercialization of American youth sports."

One of the people testifying is Matt Kakabeeke, executive director of the Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association.

Private equity-sponsored Black Bear Sports evicted KOHA from the former Wings West ice arena in March after Black Bear bought the facility.

A Black Bear spokesperson said "the economics simply did not work" to keep KOHA at the former Wings West.
WMUK News
Elliot Russell
Elliot Russell joins WMUK for the 2025-2026 academic year as a news intern. He grew up in Kalamazoo’s Westnedge Hill neighborhood and now lives in the Stuart neighborhood, studying English at the nearby Kalamazoo College.
See stories by Elliot Russell