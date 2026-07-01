© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Work continues on restoring HD services. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Federally endangered Mitchell's satyr butterflies are being reintroduced at Fort Custer this week

WMUK | By Annabella Tetner
Published July 1, 2026 at 2:26 PM EDT
A man in an Army military uniform stands with his right arm extended. In his right hand there is a green and white mesh crate that holds butterflies. Behind the man are large trees and a blue canopy.
Annabella Tetner
/
WMUK
Colonel Andrew Kuhns is the Michigan Army National Guard Chief of Staff. He is a part of the team who worked toward the release of the Mitchell's satyr butterflies. On Tuesday, he held a container of the butterflies at Fort Custer.

Mitchell's satyr butterflies are a federally endangered species. Now, around 300 of them will be reintroduced to a Southwest Michigan habitat.

One of North America’s rarest butterfly species is making a comeback to Fort Custer Training Center in Augusta.

Around 300 of the federally endangered Mitchell’s satyr butterflies will be reintroduced to the Fort.

The Fort is home to a unique ecosystem called a fen, which is a groundwater-fed wetland. The Mitchell’s satyr needs the specialized environment to survive.

A brown and white speckled butterfly sits on a blade of grass. A field of grass, plants and sticks surround the butterfly.
Annabella Tetner
/
WMUK
Mitchell's satyr butterflies are a federally endangered species. Around 300 of them will be reintroduced to Fort Custer Training Center in Augusta.

Michele Richards is a natural resource specialist with the Michigan Army National Guard. She’s worked on the reintroduction project for over two decades.

“We got here and it’s one of those pinnacle moments in my career,” Richards said. “I plan to make more, but it’s pretty amazing, and I hope that it sets a precedent for other installations to be able to do the same.”

The Kalamazoo Nature Center is one of several private organizations that collaborated with public agencies on the project. In a statement, the KNC said the training center is believed to be the nation’s first military installation to reintroduce a federally listed species in a place they once were eliminated.

Colonel Andrew Kuhns is the Michigan Army National Guard Chief of Staff. He said military organizations with training installations are trending toward wildlife conservation.

“They’re becoming more amenable to, you know, this thing where preserving wildlife, preserving habitats is important,” Kuhns said.

The butterflies will continue to be monitored and genetic work conducted to observe diversity of the gene pool.
WMUK News
Annabella Tetner
Annabella is an intern at WMUK. She is in her final year at Western Michigan University studying Digital Media and Journalism with minors in German and legal studies. During her free time, Annabella enjoys going to Lake Michigan to be by the water, spending time with family and friends and trying new restaurants in and around Kalamazoo.
See stories by Annabella Tetner