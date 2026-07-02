ICE agents came to Coldwater Thursday, the Branch County city confirms

The director of public safety for the city of Coldwater, Joseph Scheid, confirmed by phone Thursday afternoon that federal immigration agents were operating in the city.

That echoed social media posts reporting an ICE presence in the Branch County city, and a statement from the city manager.

According to the press release from the city, Coldwater was not notified in advance that ICE was coming to Coldwater.

“Based on the information currently available, ICE is seeking a limited number of specific individuals,” City Manager Keith Baker said in the statement.

He added that it’s the city’s understanding that there is, quote, “no intention to maintain a long-term presence.”

Scheid said he does not believe today’s operations are related to a recent fatal stabbing at a local meatpacking plant.

One local news outlet, WTVB, reported the suspect has an ICE hold. That would mean he was wanted by the agency.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.