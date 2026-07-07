Story Beat: Color with shine

For years, Debra Flook worked as an X-ray and ultrasound technologist, but sometime in 2015, she found a new love. Or, perhaps it was more of a return to a first love – art. A profession in health care seemed the more practical choice. But then, Flook started to play with paper and wood disks. They turned into earrings. Flook’s art form takes shape as jewelry, mostly as earrings, creating her distinctive pieces from copper, silver, and steel, enameled in vibrant colors. Her business is called Birch and Blooms.

A conversation with Debra Flook Listen • 15:25

“When I graduated high school, I went to Grand Valley [State University], and I was going to major in art,” Flook says. “But I got side-tracked and became a registered X-ray ultrasound tech. And I did not do art again until my 60s. I was always a craft person. I would do some sewing and knitting and embroidery, but about 13 years ago, I was just playing with some wood disks and paper and made some earrings.”

Debra Flook Jewelry artist Debra Flook

To Flook’s surprise, she received compliments every time she wore the earrings she had made. Around the same time, she spotted a photograph of enamel earrings that caught her eye with their brilliant colors and glossy finish. The earrings were decorated with tiny flowers. Interest piqued, Flook looked up videos about creating enamel earrings and then took classes at Kalamazoo Institute of Arts (KIA) to learn jewelry making.

“I never intended to have a business and definitely did not plan on teaching enameling,” Flook, who now also teaches at the KIA the skills she has acquired, says. “When I started making enamel earrings, I loved it so much. I was making a lot and soon realized, oh my gosh, I have got to try to sell these.”

Birch and Blooms was born, Flook’s home studio expanded, and she now travels to a long and continuous list of art fairs and art markets between teaching classes. The earrings continue to be hot sellers.

The Gull Lake Area Community Volunteers announce the 52nd Richland Art Fair—the next one where Flook can be found with a booth for Birch and Blooms—on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4p.m. located at Gull Meadow Farms, 8544 Gull Road, in Richland. Flook also maintains an Etsy shop.

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