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Across the country Wednesday, people will gather to hear the Declaration of Independence

WMUK | By Elliot Russell,
Annabella Tetner
Published July 8, 2026 at 2:37 PM EDT
Close-up view through a case of a slightly browned paper with writing in tidy cursive and many signatures at the bottom, including, most prominently, John Hancock's.
Allison Robbert/AP
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FR172296 AP
A version of the Declaration of Independence is on display in the National Archives exhibit, "Free and Independent: A Celebration of the Declaration," in celebration of America's 250th birthday, Friday, April 24, 2026, in Washington.

Kalamazoo, Parchment and Vicksburg are planning to host a reading of the Declaration Wednesday evening as "America 250" celebrations continue.

Organizations across Southwest Michigan will be “sharing the spirit of America” on Wednesday by reading the Declaration of Independence aloud.

The Declaration of Independence was first read aloud on July 8, 1776 at the Pennsylvania State Hall, now known as Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.

"Colonel John Nixon read the Declaration of Independence out loud for the first time to members of the community," said Karen Woodworth, a library ambassador at the Parchment Community Library. "There were other readings taking place in other locations, but this is generally credited as being the very first one."

To mark the 250th anniversary, libraries and historical societies throughout Southwest Michigan from Battle Creek to Niles are hosting public readings of the Declaration on July 8. At 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, a simultaneous national reading will take place.

“This isn't merely a reenactment, it's a renewal, a chance for all of us to hear and claim the promises that launched a nation," said Woodworth. "We all know about the Declaration of Independence, but it's rare that we take the time to sit and listen to the words or read the words.”

The events, collectively called “Sharing the Spirit of America,” are part of the America 250 initiative to commemorate the semiquincentennial. Readings of the Declaration are set to take place in all 50 states and outside the U.S. on all continents.

In Parchment, community members will meet at the Parchment Veterans Memorial. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. Woodworth says the reading should last around 12 to 15 minutes, but could vary depending on the reading pace.
WMUK News
Elliot Russell
Elliot Russell joins WMUK for the 2025-2026 academic year as a news intern. He grew up in Kalamazoo’s Westnedge Hill neighborhood and now lives in the Stuart neighborhood, studying English at the nearby Kalamazoo College.
See stories by Elliot Russell
Annabella Tetner
Annabella is an intern at WMUK. She is in her final year at Western Michigan University studying Digital Media and Journalism with minors in German and legal studies. During her free time, Annabella enjoys going to Lake Michigan to be by the water, spending time with family and friends and trying new restaurants in and around Kalamazoo.
See stories by Annabella Tetner