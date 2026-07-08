Across the country Wednesday, people will gather to hear the Declaration of Independence

Organizations across Southwest Michigan will be “sharing the spirit of America” on Wednesday by reading the Declaration of Independence aloud.

The Declaration of Independence was first read aloud on July 8, 1776 at the Pennsylvania State Hall, now known as Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.

"Colonel John Nixon read the Declaration of Independence out loud for the first time to members of the community," said Karen Woodworth, a library ambassador at the Parchment Community Library. "There were other readings taking place in other locations, but this is generally credited as being the very first one."

To mark the 250th anniversary, libraries and historical societies throughout Southwest Michigan from Battle Creek to Niles are hosting public readings of the Declaration on July 8. At 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, a simultaneous national reading will take place.

“This isn't merely a reenactment, it's a renewal, a chance for all of us to hear and claim the promises that launched a nation," said Woodworth. "We all know about the Declaration of Independence, but it's rare that we take the time to sit and listen to the words or read the words.”

The events, collectively called “Sharing the Spirit of America,” are part of the America 250 initiative to commemorate the semiquincentennial. Readings of the Declaration are set to take place in all 50 states and outside the U.S. on all continents.

In Parchment, community members will meet at the Parchment Veterans Memorial. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. Woodworth says the reading should last around 12 to 15 minutes, but could vary depending on the reading pace.