A group that drives kids with medical conditions to appointments pilots a program in Kalamazoo

A Lansing-based nonprofit transportation service is piloting a program in Kalamazoo.

Amy Dominguez is the Kalamazoo volunteer coordinator with The Davies Project. She said it recently received a grant to expand into Kalamazoo County.

“So, they just wanted to pretty much copy the idea and have it in Kalamazoo County,” Dominguez said. “There’s certainly a need for it. We do know that.”

Gary Bunge is a volunteer with The Davies Project in Lansing. He’s been with them since 2024.

“This is another real significant way to support families going through these traumatic kinds of things,” Bunge said. “You know, one family I’ve driven, they have no family in the area and no one to help them.”

Bunge said that one of the most rewarding aspects of volunteering is building relationships with the families he drives. He said he drove one family around Christmas time, and after their appointment drove them to see holiday light displays.

“As we were driving, the younger of the two boys said to me, ‘we’re having some wonderful family bonding time. And you’re our adopted uncle, Uncle Gary,’” Bunge said.

The Davies Project is up and running in Kalamazoo County, and is recruiting volunteers. Training and car seats are provided for volunteers, who have the option of being reimbursed at 70 cents per passenger mile.