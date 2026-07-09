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A group that drives kids with medical conditions to appointments pilots a program in Kalamazoo

WMUK | By Annabella Tetner
Published July 9, 2026 at 12:48 PM EDT
A photo shows a woman with a small child on her lap, smiling while sitting in a red minivan or SUV seat with the door open. The photo has graphics added to it that say, 'wondering how to request a ride from TDP?'
Courtesy photo
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The Davies Project
The Davies Project helps provide rides to medical appointments for children with serious health conditions, expecting mothers and parents with babies in the NICU.

The Davies Project is a Lansing-based nonprofit that brings children with serious medical conditions, pregnant women and parents with a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit to appointments.

A Lansing-based nonprofit transportation service is piloting a program in Kalamazoo.

Amy Dominguez is the Kalamazoo volunteer coordinator with The Davies Project. She said it recently received a grant to expand into Kalamazoo County.

“So, they just wanted to pretty much copy the idea and have it in Kalamazoo County,” Dominguez said. “There’s certainly a need for it. We do know that.”

Gary Bunge is a volunteer with The Davies Project in Lansing. He’s been with them since 2024.

“This is another real significant way to support families going through these traumatic kinds of things,” Bunge said. “You know, one family I’ve driven, they have no family in the area and no one to help them.”

Bunge said that one of the most rewarding aspects of volunteering is building relationships with the families he drives. He said he drove one family around Christmas time, and after their appointment drove them to see holiday light displays.

“As we were driving, the younger of the two boys said to me, ‘we’re having some wonderful family bonding time. And you’re our adopted uncle, Uncle Gary,’” Bunge said.

The Davies Project is up and running in Kalamazoo County, and is recruiting volunteers. Training and car seats are provided for volunteers, who have the option of being reimbursed at 70 cents per passenger mile.

This story is part of Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative’s coverage of equitable community development. SWMJC is a group of 12 regional organizations dedicated to strengthening local journalism. Visit swmichjournalism.com to learn more.
WMUK News
Annabella Tetner
Annabella is an intern at WMUK. She is in her final year at Western Michigan University studying Digital Media and Journalism with minors in German and legal studies. During her free time, Annabella enjoys going to Lake Michigan to be by the water, spending time with family and friends and trying new restaurants in and around Kalamazoo.
See stories by Annabella Tetner