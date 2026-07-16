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Is WMU preparing to knock down the State Hospital Gatehouse?

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published July 16, 2026 at 5:05 PM EDT
A yellow two story wood house stands on a green grass lawn. A thick blanket of fog looms around it.
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
The State Hospital Gatehouse on the corner of Oliver Street and Oakland Drive on Western Michigan University's east campus.

The owner of an architectural salvage company said Thursday that the university contacted him about salvaging items from the building.

WMUK received a tip Thursday that Western Michigan University is planning to demolish the State Hospital Gatehouse, a Gothic Revival structure that was originally built in 1877, according to the Kalamazoo Public Library. It sits on the corner of Oliver Street and Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo and is on the city's list of local buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.

WMU has yet to confirm the claim. When asked about it Thursday afternoon, WMU spokesperson Paula Davis said she would put a university source in touch with the station.

In a call with WMUK, Rodger Parzyck, owner of the Heritage Company Architectural Salvage & Supply in Kalamazoo, acknowledged that Western had reached out to him about salvaging items from the gatehouse.

Parzyck added that a retired university administrator contacted Heritage and allowed it to tour the building this week, in order to pick out what salvage from the gatehouse the company would like to save.

He said it was his understanding that demolition was not imminent, but would likely occur within the next 60 days.

WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds