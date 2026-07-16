Revolutionary history comes to life in the Encampments at Portage

Though the Fourth of July has come and gone, semiquincentennial festivities are not over in Southwest Michigan. On Saturday, the Encampments at Portage brought history to life.

“Make ready. Take aim. Ready for this? Fire!”

Issuing the commands was Jerry Berg, the event organizer who served as the officer of the American camp. After growing tired of teaching history within the confines of the classroom, he founded two Grand Rapids-based organizations that do sword fighting classes and historical reenactments.

“It is a truly all-inclusive, all-exciting way to study and practice history and share that passion with the world that isn't kind of taking your history class in school and being done with it," said Berg.

The American and British troops spent the hot July day sheltering from the sun under period-accurate canvas tents, dressed in thick coats and tricorn hats and swigging water from old steel canteens. They took questions about their daily lives as soldiers from curious attendees of all ages.

“Oh, that's a really good question," said Berg. "So the question was, if anyone's curious, ‘In a reenactment battle, what ammunition do we use?’ And the answer is none.”

Berg said his Military History Academy tries to make historical reenactment as accessible as possible. It provides costumes and prop weapons so reenactors don’t need to buy the costly equipment themselves. Berg sews most of the uniforms himself out of secondhand clothes.

“We want to help people join up and kind of grow the popularity of this world of historical reenacting," Berg said.

Elliot Russell / WMUK The 84th Highland Regiment sustains musket "fire" from an American soldier during a Revolutionary War reenactment.

Charlie Kaiton — eleven years old, from Grand Rapids — is a young history buff who eagerly watched the demonstrations, dressed in his own, homemade Revolutionary-era costume.

“I'm really into the American Revolution and I also like reenactments and I might want to join one someday," said Kaiton.

Kaiton added that that the highlight of his day was the battle, a fictionalized encounter where the Americans took on the 84th Highland Regiment, a Scottish regiment that was stationed by the British Crown in what would become Michigan. By re-creating their uniforms, complete with Scottish tartan kilts and bonnets, Berg said he hopes to pay tribute to local history.

The battle began as two American soldiers ambushed the British camp. The Americans and the Brits lined up on each side of the field and exchanged volleys of musket "fire." But the patriots were soon outnumbered. When the Brits charged the Americans with bayonets, they couldn’t fire quickly enough and were soon defeated.

“Aim. Fire! Load! Retreat!" Berg shouted as the Americans were charged. "Americans, go, go!”

The victorious Brits celebrated, shouting, "Huzzah!"

Military History Academy reenactor Rich Lovely played the British officer who led the regiment to victory. Having grown up in England, he said that fighting for the British comes naturally to him. But he was surprised they prevailed.

“We weren't supposed to win. I'm kind of shocked actually," said Lovely. "They were supposed to have fired off a big volley during the last charge. That's what we were told.”

The Americans were squashed at Portage, but the Military History Academy has more Revolutionary War reenactments planned later this year in Grand Rapids and Holland.

