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Smoke covers Michigan as wildfires continue

WMUK | By Annabella Tetner
Published July 16, 2026 at 4:07 PM EDT
A road on Western Michigan University's main campus divided with a grass median. A sign shows names of buildings in one direction. The campus is covered with a smoky haze from wildfires.
Sehvilla Mann
/
WMUK
A smoky haze covers Western Michigan University's' campus as a statewide Air Quality Alert continues through June 17.

As wildfires continue to burn in Canada, air quality alerts are extending into Michigan and other states.

Michiganders have recently battled extreme heat. Now a statewide Air Quality Alert is in effect through Friday.

In Kalamazoo the PM 2.5 on the Air Quality Index broke into the hazardous level sitting well over 400. That means the particles in the air make it unhealthy to breathe.

Neal Conway is a spokesperson with the city of Kalamazoo. He said Kik pool was closed Thursday and youth programs would be indoors. All other offices and programs remained open.

In a Forecast Discussion, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says the smoke concentrations are worse than the smoke in 2023 and 2025. It’s due to the close proximity of the fires and the amount and size of fires in that area.

EGLE recommends avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, closing windows overnight and running central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters.

They also say to pay attention for symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, dizziness or burning in the nose, throat or eyes.

EGLE's model for smoke prediction goes out 48 hours. “That model is currently showing improvement on Saturday, but it is likely that smoke will linger and recirculate for a while," according to the agency.

The forecast will remain ranging from very unhealthy to hazardous.
WMUK News
Annabella Tetner
Annabella is an intern at WMUK. She is in her final year at Western Michigan University studying Digital Media and Journalism with minors in German and legal studies. During her free time, Annabella enjoys going to Lake Michigan to be by the water, spending time with family and friends and trying new restaurants in and around Kalamazoo.
See stories by Annabella Tetner