WMU confirms it may knock down the State Hospital Gatehouse if someone doesn't buy it

Western Michigan University says it’s looking for a buyer for a historic Gothic Revival home on east campus, adding that if they can’t find one, the home may be demolished.

Pete Strazdas is the associate vice president of WMU Facilities Management. He said discussions about the historic home’s future started after the state stopped leasing the building.

It's known as the State Hospital Gatehouse and dates to 1877 according to the Kalamazoo Public Library — in which case, it will turn 150 next year (if it still exists).

Strazdas added that while he doesn’t wish for the building to be demolished, the university does not have the money to maintain it.

“We would like that asset, but unfortunately there is no need for the asset. It costs us to maintain the asset. It's going to cost us a lot more to improve the asset during these tough budget times," he said.

He said there is a party that may be interested in buying the property, but added the university will first need to have the gatehouse assessed for damage and hazardous materials, along with other potential costs.

"There's a lot of historical value with this building. And that's the reason why we're hopeful that a party will step forward and to bring new life to this asset," Strazdas said.

"We don't have a need for this asset and we're really hopeful somebody does and that is our first and foremost goal here."

In addition to repairs and removals, Strazdas said that any buyer will also have to move the building off campus out of their own pocket.