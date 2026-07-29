String of recent salon break-ins may go further back, according to Portage Public Safety

On Sunday, a Portage salon was broken into, along with a spa next door, with the thieves breaking through glass and stealing money.

This follows a string of similar break-ins the week prior, which targeted three hair and nail salons on West Main Street and North Drake Road, in addition to a tanning salon.

But Mike Collier, an assistant chief with Portage Public Safety, said the robberies may have started much earlier.

“Our first one was reported late April, so from late April up until last weekend, we've had about seven or eight reported salon break-ins.”

Collier added that these earlier break-ins appear to be connected to the more recent incidents.

"Based on the locations, obviously, targeting the salons and just the method of entry and what's being taken. It seems to be the same suspect or suspects that are probably connected to all of them.”

In addition to Portage Public Safety, Collier said the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office are also involved in the investigation, adding that there are still elements of the case that need to be nailed down.

"We know they're happening in in the overnight hours, obviously, but as far as the day of the week or a specific time, we haven't established that," Collier said.

"The fact that there are so many salons in the area makes it really hard to pinpoint which ones are going to be potentially hit next."

He said in all cases, suspects broke windows or pried open doors before stealing cash. And while there's no easy way to prevent these types of break-ins, Collier added there are proactive measures businesses can take.

“Making sure that their doors are secured. That they don't have cash or cash boxes visible to the public that might provide a temptation for a suspect," Collier said.

"To make sure that their businesses are well lit inside and out. And that they are alarmed. And not only alarmed, but that their alarm company contacts or all their information is updated so that when that alarm does go off, then we can easily contact an owner to come respond.”