Kalamazoo County Fair to bring back carnival games, rides and more family friendly entertainment

The Kalamazoo County Fair kicks off this Tuesday, and will see the return of many fair attractions that were missing the past few years.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kalamazoo County Fair has focused purely on 4-H events, like animal shows and auctions.

But this year the fair is bringing back the entertainment, carnival games and kiddie rides that many have missed.

On the entertainment side, County facility and event services manager Mandy Eldred said the event will feature family friendly entertainment like life-sized dinosaur exhibits, an acrobatic thrill show and a “film fun zone.”

“Sort of like a game show where people can volunteer to participate and kind of get foamed with like bubble foam. So, interactive audience participation, but then at the end, if you really want to just play in the foam, they'll give everybody a chance.”

Eldred, who was interviewed on Classical WMUK's Lets' Hear It! added that the fair will also feature the return of the fair’s community stage.

“Back by very popular demand. We have some princesses coming, they do a princess show. Superhero training, so that's always a hit with kids,” Eldred said.

"Some local organizations like the Civic Theater will do sort of a show tune sing-along. We have ballet, Folklórico, from El Concilio, their group is coming to perform. Some magicians. Kalamazoo Public Library will be doing a story time one day."

But Eldred said these attractions will only appear starting on Thursday, with the first two days of the fair still dedicated to 4-H related shows and exhibits.

“The kids have worked really hard all year long to raise their animals and get them ready for fair. So, this is sort of the ultimate end goal is that they get to bring them to fair and show them and see if they can get the best pig or the best rabbit.”

The fair will begin this Tuesday at 8 am. A full schedule of activities and shows can be found on the county's website.