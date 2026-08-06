Story Beat: Survival of the species

The more artist Randy Walker learned about what goes on behind the scenes in corporate farming, the more he saw what effects climate change has on animal habitat, the more he considered human impact on animal welfare, he felt deeply disturbed. Walker put his thoughts and emotions into his artwork, now on exhibit at the James C. Westin Gallery at the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo. The exhibit, “Survival of the Species,” is shown side by side with written ekphrastic responses by area poets.

A conversation with Randy Walker Listen • 16:32

“I never thought it was going to end up being what it is right now,” Walker says of the exhibit. He writes about the exhibit in a synopsis. “And that’s Survival of the Species … I made these 10 illustrations to highlight the impacts of human activities—such as habitat destruction, pollution, climate change, invasive species, and negative animal farming—that cause animal suffering. As a result of these actions, many species have gone extinct, and many more are now threatened or endangered.”

Pamela Walker Artist Randy Walker at his digital art station

Each of Walker’s illustrations is designed from the animal’s perspective, emphasizing that animals experience pain, possess emotions, and communicate in their own ways, as supported by recent scientific findings.

“The message I hope people will understand is to ask questions about, what do you mean, how do we treat animals,” Walker says. His hope is that the exhibit will bring some discomfort, but also an awareness of how we treat animals.

As an example, he tells about the beginning of the trend to have a rabbit’s foot as a token of good luck. “People would go to a cemetery at midnight and catch a rabbit, take off its left foot, and turn that into an amulet.”

The rabbit, Walker says, would be left alive to bleed to death. Walker illustrates this and many other examples of human thoughtlessness toward many animal species, livestock to wildlife.

The exhibition, “Survival of the Species,” opens August 7, at the Westin Gallery in the Epic Center, 359 Kalamazoo Mall, Suite 203, with a reception at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibit continues through August. 28 and is complemented by original ekphrastic poetry created by members of the Photosynthesis Community—writers who have responded creatively to Walker's artwork through poetry. It is free and open to the public. Readings and discussion by participating poets will happen on August 12, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It is sponsored by Ninth Wave Studio.

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