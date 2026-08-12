Gull Lake cancels its varsity football season amid a police investigation involving players

Gull Lake Community Schools cancelled its high school varsity football season Wednesday.

According to a statement from Superintendent Drew Bordner, the cancellation was due to a lack of players.

"Our greatest responsibility is to provide a safe and appropriate experience for our student-athletes, and with our current roster numbers, we are unable to safely sustain a varsity football season," he wrote.

The announcement comes amid a Michigan State Police investigation into an alleged Title IX assault involving members of the varsity team during a football camp in June.

Though Superintendent Bordner did not mention the investigation, he said the district supports athletes who have brought up safety concerns.

"As a District, we support the athletes who voiced their concerns about safety and made the difficult choice not to participate. While we had hoped that a season could continue, we will always prioritize student safety."

While the varsity team won’t be playing, Bordner said the school’s junior varsity players will still play this season.

"We recognize the effort, commitment, and anticipation that go into a fall season. We are deeply disappointed that these students will not have the opportunity to come together as they had planned. Our hearts are especially with our seniors."

Bordner also noted the district is looking for other ways to highlight the varsity team.

"We are committed to working with students and the community as we actively explore meaningful ways to continue celebrating traditions and creating opportunities to come together. Additional information will be shared as those plans take shape," he said.