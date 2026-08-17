Battle Creek oversight board says officers showed bias towards Washington Heights community

The Battle Creek Community Oversight Board said city police officers showed bias towards the Washington Heights community during an incident last June.

"You can go in handcuffs"

On June 14, an argument broke out between several Battle Creek police officers and members of the Washington Heights neighborhood after they detained a 16-year-old boy.

Officers claimed he was wearing a face mask and was acting suspiciously, citing the minor not stopping for them, grabbing his pants and looking back at officers as they followed him in their cruiser.

Body camera footage released by the city shows the encounter. In it, an officer can be heard telling the minor Washington Heights resident to stop while exiting his vehicle, informing him that he's being detained.

"Why am I being detained? This is the second time," the boy told them as one asked him to "come here."

After he informed the officers he was carrying a pocket knife, police patted him down and asked for his name, which he refused to give, telling them that he was just walking home.

"Okay, then you can go in handcuffs," an officer replied.

As multiple officers restrained him, he shouted for bystanders to call his mom. Other Washington Heights community members approached the scene, asking why he was being arrested.

"When people commit crimes, they act the way he was acting," an officer said.

Later, the boy's aunt approached, with an officer taking her aside to explain why his actions were suspicious, describing them as "not normal."

"It is normal," She replied.

"Y'all gotta stop doing that, saying something's 'not normal' cause he's grabbing his pants."

The groups then start to argue once again, with bystanders stating that the boy did nothing wrong.

"So, you want us to check nobody?" one officer said.

"Everyone can have guns and shoot each other, alright? Perfect." Another officer added.

"Professionalism rather than prejudice."

A few days later, the city released a statement on the incident, saying Battle Creek Police Department had reviewed it and determined that the officers' actions were "consistent with department expectations."

But the Battle Creek's Community Oversight Board had a different opinion, which it shared on August 6.

COB Chair Carey Whitfield said the board found that the officers acted unprofessionally and demonstrated bias towards the Washington Heights neighborhood.

"Unfortunately the officers did not address the situation in a very professional manner. And there should be additional training to assist them on how to effectively communicate with members of the black and brown communities," Whitfield said.

"They made several statements that was, from our perspective, inappropriate. And we hope that as they go back into that kind of an environment, they will go into it with more professionalism rather than prejudice."

Although, Whitfield said he wouldn't go as far as to say the officers' actions were racist.

"Certainly, lack of thought was engaged, but to be able to prove racism, that's a very nebulous expression. And that will be very difficult to prove outside, as well as inside, a court of law."

He added the board recommended the officers be provided training and opportunities to engage with and understand the Washington Heights community.

"We're hoping that throughout the training process, not just for these two individuals but all the officers, that they've learned something or has gotten a lesson from this incident."

The board also advised that the officers be removed from rotation in the community.

"Until such time that they've had the training and possibly brought back with more of a senior as their guide. The senior officer as their guide," Whitfield said.

And Whitfield said the Battle Creek Police Chief Shannon Bagley told the board he was committed to implementing their recommendations.

"He is very serious about making sure that these officers look at the situation and grow from it, learn from it, and be eager to take these opportunities."

According to a statement released by the city, the officers have stated they are remorseful for the comments they made and have completed professionalism-based coaching and counseling.

"The counseling reinforced department expectations for professional communication, professional conduct and investigative detentions, while underscoring the need for ongoing training that helps officers manage challenging interactions in a professional and respectful manner," the statement read.