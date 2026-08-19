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Comstock plans to appoint a new clerk after an exodus of board members

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published August 19, 2026 at 2:27 PM EDT
Comstock Charter Township hall. Entrance of building is made of dark brick and beige siding with two glass and metal doors.
Annabella Tetner
/
WMUK
Comstock Charter Township Hall in Comstock, MI.

The charter township saw its clerk and three trustees resign over the last week, throwing the board into crisis.

The Kalamazoo County Election Commission appointed a temporary member to Comstock Charter Township’s Board of Trustees Tuesday.

This came after four members resigned over the past week. The resignations of three trustees and the township’s clerk left the board at just three members, less than the majority required to conduct business.

Michael Selden is with the Michigan Townships Association. He said that while the board can now work to appoint permanent replacements, they do have a deadline.

“They have that 45-day window to fill the appointments from the date the vacancies occurred. If they do not, then it would go to a special election to where it would be on the ballot to elect those remaining positions," Selden said.

Township Supervisor Ben Martin said the board plans to appoint a new clerk to replace the temporary member Wednesday night at 6pm.

The township is also asking residents to submit their resumes to fill the empty trustee positions.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds