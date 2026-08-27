Story Beat: Holistic healing

When traditional medicine alone didn’t have the healing effect on Haley Terpstra’s health that she wanted and needed, she turned to more holistic means. It became a learning experience. Now the owner of Herbal Meadows Botanicals in Portage, Michigan, Terpstra has become expert in creating handcrafted organic skincare products, in foraging and herbalism, and in beekeeping.

A conversation with Haley Terpstra Listen • 13:44

“After running into some dead ends with Western medicine, I started leaning a little bit more towards herbal medicine,” says Terpstra. “Now I’ve come to the point where I’m finding a balance between the two.”

While Terpstra continues to rely on modern medicine for testing, ultrasound, and other diagnostic measures, as well as some treatments, she has added on other modalities such as acupuncture and the botanical products she makes herself.

Kayla Raquel Photo Haley Terpstra, owner of Herbal Meadows Botanicals

“I’ve always been in tune with nature,” she says. “My dad was an Eagle Scout, so we were always camping … we played with pine needles and sticks, and the outdoor stuff we had, so I’ve always been geared toward nature and feeling more grounded when I’m within nature.”

Once her own son had grown and Terpstra had more time available, she began to explore creating organic products from readily available ingredients available in nature. She began making infusions and skincare products but also learned more about foraging.

Once she established her business, Herbal Meadows Botanicals, Terpstra began offering workshops in foraging year-round and in creating essential oils and skincare products.

Beekeeping, she says, is another facet of her work. She keeps her own bee hives for honey but also offers services in capturing unwanted honeybee swarms. These swarms can be in trees and out in open air or inside of walls in homes or other structures. She removes such honeybee swarms up to 20 or 30 feet high and rehomes the bees to her own hives.

“I always wear a full suit,” Terpstra says. “I tell people that wearing a full suit is like wearing a helmet on a motorcycle. I try to protect myself from being stung as much as possible, but it does happen.”

Herbal Meadows Botanicals products are sold at 13 Cookies in Portage, at Vintage Inspired in Mattawan, and at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market.

Listen to WMUK's Story Beat every Friday at 7:50 a.m. and 4:20 p.m.

