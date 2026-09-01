Holtec begins refueling Palisades' nuclear reactor

The reactor at the once-shuttered Palisades Nuclear Plant began receiving fuel on Monday.

According to a statement from plant owner Holtec International, the refueling process puts the plant one step closer to generating power, a little over four years after it closed in May of 2022.

Holtec spokesperson Nick Culp said there are still a number of other steps before the plant can restart.

“Following fuel loading, Palisades will progress through a series of defined plant conditions, which includes required testing, inspections, system alignments, organizational readiness, and startup activities that need to be completed," Culp said.

"Plant systems will then progressively be returned to operating conditions as the station advances toward startup."

He added that this process marks a significant step toward a first for the country’s nuclear industry.

“This is a historic undertaking. Never before has a nuclear power plant, in the history of this country, gone from decommissioning back into power operations. So, this is a very significant moment, something that we're very much looking forward to.”

Culp declined to say when refueling will be completed, but added that Palisades does have a contractual deadline to begin generating power.

"We had signed a power purchase agreement with two off-takers. Those are two rural power cooperatives, Wolverine Power and Hoosier Energy, and they will be taking 100% of the generation from Palisades. And it has been publicly noted that contractual deadline is March of 2027."

He said Palisades is on track to meet this deadline, stating that the plant will go back online once it’s met all federal regulatory standards and requirements.

Russia is not helping to fuel Palisades

In 2025, Russia supplied nearly 26% of the enriched uranium needed to fuel US reactors.

This according to a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, released in July.

Enriched uranium is needed to make the fuel assemblies that fuel Palisades.

But in an email sent to WMUK last month, Culp said the plant won't be getting its enriched uranium from Moscow.

"The new fuel assemblies received at Palisades were fabricated in the United States by a long-established nuclear fuel supplier that has supplied the plant for decades," Culp stated.

"The new fuel does not include Russian-supplied enriched uranium. Holtec does not purchase products or materials from Russia."

Culp declined to say where Holtec does get its enriched uranium, adding that the information is "commercially sensitive."