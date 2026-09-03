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Judge orders ousted food co-op board temporarily restored

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published September 3, 2026 at 6:49 PM EDT
a red building with a slanted roof sits in front of thin flowers, weeds and other plants on a concrete walking path. The sign for the store reads "PFC Natural Grocery & Deli."
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
The People's Food Coop grocery store in downtown Kalamazoo.

The order comes after a group of members removed the People's Food Coop's Board of Directors Friday.

A Kalamazoo judge has restored the board of directors that was ousted last week at a Kalamazoo nonprofit grocery store, at least for now.

Last Friday, a group of members opposed to the board took control of the People’s Food Co-op in downtown Kalamazoo.

Some members have claimed for months that the manager and board chair were violating various PFC rules, and were leading the co-op to bankruptcy.

But, in a hearing Thursday, 9th Circuit Court Judge Curtis Bell called Friday’s takeover “very troubling” and stated that it was "not the way our system of justice works.”

Judge Bell ordered the old board be restored while the legal dispute over leadership at the coop plays out.

A hearing to sort out next steps is set for Friday at 8:30 am.

Disclosure: A member of WMUK’s administrative staff is on the reinstated board.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds