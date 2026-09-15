Kalamazoo celebrates its 2nd annual Emancipation Jubilee

On Saturday, people from all over the community and across the Black diaspora came together to celebrate the Slavery Abolition Act of 1833, when slavery was formally abolished in most British colonies. The celebration, hosted by the Institute of Public Scholarship, happened in downtown Kalamazoo.

Theodore Gill was excited to be there.

"I think it’s good to come to a space where you feel affirmed, where you see other people that look like you, who are attempting to empower you. Especially when we live in Kalamazoo which is relatively diverse, but there’s not often a lot of things that center us," he said.

Gill was one of the patrons enjoying the food catered from Chez Olga and GoJo, two Black woman-owned restaurants in southwest Michigan specializing in Caribbean and Ethiopian food, respectively.

The purpose of the Jubilee was to unite people and spark conversations surrounding ethnicity, liberation, and unity. One booth featured a US and a world map where patrons could pin the location of their family’s roots.

Eden Seisay / WMUK Attendees could mark their family's place of origin on two maps at the Emancipation Jubilee.

Sounds of live performances from spoken-word poets, a youth dance troupe, and musicians could be heard on Eleanor Street and Koopsen's Alley. Historically, the block was home to many Black-owned businesses and a safe space for Black communities in Kalamazoo.

To take a break from the noise, patrons could visit the wellness corridor, which was right behind the Kalamazoo Valley Museum. Massage therapist Nyrie Cornelius was there with her massage chair.

“My organization is S.REN.EDI Massage Therapy and Wellness," she explained.

"I have my chair out to do back massages, neck massages, head massages. We can get into the arms, some legs, but I do offer full-body massages as well."

"We are so used to thinking that taking care of ourselves first is a problem," Cornelius added. "Especially us as Black women. We take care of everyone before we say, ‘You know, let me take care of myself first.’ So I think it is very important that we are out here being seen in the wellness space at all, because it lets people know that wellness is not just a luxury.”

Eden Seisay / WMUK Ja'Nequa Walker of Fille du Roi cosmetics at the Emancipation Jubilee in Kalamazoo, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026

The celebration has been passed down through the years and through the generations. One patron, Ethel Serunjogi, brought her baby to celebrate and keep the tradition alive.

"I’m here with my baby girl, Evette," she said. "I wanted to introduce my child to that kind of joy, even though she may not remember this day, just to be familiar with this kind of energy.”

