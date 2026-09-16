Hear from historic figures buried in Kalamazoo on a "living history" tour Saturday

Around this time of year, the idea of the dead coming back to life is one for horror movies or haunted houses.

But for the group Friends of Kalamazoo Historic Cemeteries, a good scare isn’t their goal. Rather, it's education, through their “Living History Tour” this Saturday.

Michael Symonds / WMUK Ezekiel Ransom, played by Tom George, stands in front of the Ransom family grave markers

at a dress rehersal on Saturday, September 12.

One of the figures attendees will hear from is Ezekiel Ransom, played by Kalamazoo physician Tom George.

Ransom was one of the earliest residents of Kalamazoo, or as it was originally known, Bronson.

He’s also a veteran of the American Revolutionary War, and was stationed at West Point, New York when its commander, Benedict Arnold, colluded with the British to surrender the fort to them.

The plot was discovered, but Arnold escaped, unlike his British contact, John Andre, whose execution Ransom saw firsthand.

“I witnessed his hanging. He was very brave. He actually put the blindfold on himself. I've never seen anything like it, and I don't want to see anything like that again," Ransom (George) said during a dress rehearsal last weekend.

George said Ransom is one of six historic figures buried at Mountain Home who will share their stories during the tour.

He added that Ransom’s revolutionary ties go to show how those buried there connect the city to many different historic events.

“He lived through the entire revolution and saw the birth of our country, moved to Kalamazoo, made it his home, and he's still here," George said.

"So, I just think it's cool to be able to see how our community has a link to this larger stream of events.”

Michael Symonds / WMUK Mary Pengelly, played by Sharon Carlson, sits on a chair during a dress rehearsal at the Mountain Home Cemetery on Saturday, September 12.

Attendees will also hear from Mary Pengelly, an early 20th century Kalamazoo suffragist, prohibitionist and physician.

Playing the part of Pengelly is Sharon Carlson, a retired historian and archivist.

During last weekend's rehearsal, "Pengelly" noted the time she tried to vote in a local Kalamazoo election in 1900, but her ballot was rejected.

“I was given a ballot. I gave it back to Alderman Westbrook. He took it from my hand. He wrote across it, 'Voted by a woman.' Put it in the box.”

Nevertheless, Pengelly returned the next year.

"I voted on the bonding issue and I gave it to the alderman. This time he put it in a separate tin fishing box with a padlock," Pengelly (Carlson) said.

"Three other ladies joined me that year. We became the first women to vote in Kalamazoo."

Carlson said she’s excited to teach attendees about this local historical figure.

“She's been featured a few times in newspaper articles, but she really hasn't gotten the, I think, historical credit that is due her. So, I was really thrilled to be able to continue her message.”

Tours will run from 1pm through 4pm, though some have sold out.

Ticket sales going toward maintaining Kalamazoo’s historic cemeteries.