Boil water advisory lifted for affected Kalamazoo customers

The city of Kalamazoo lifted a boil water advisory Monday morning after samples taken on Sunday showed no detections of E. Coli or coliform group bacteria.

The advisory was issued Saturday after a sample of city water had tested positive for E. coli, and later coliform bacteria.

It affected a large section of the city and parts of Kalamazoo Township, in addition to Western Michigan University's main campus.

Despite the advisory being lifted, WMU is still recommending that those on its main campus continue to use bottled water or water that has been boiled for two minutes, until it has finished flushing water systems and replacing drinking fountain filters around campus.

Due to this, dining facilities at WMU's Student Center will continue to be closed, with other dining services continuing to operate with some changes.

More information about WMU's changes to dining services can be found here.

More information about the advisory being lifted can be found on the city's website.