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Might "small modular reactors" at Palisades power data centers? Holtec won't say

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published September 23, 2026 at 5:21 PM EDT
A large room has panels floor-to ceiling covered in buttons, levers and meters of all kinds. At the top of the panels are a series of orange lights. In the middle of the room, a man sits at a long desk in front of two computers. Another man stands near the desk.
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
Two workers are pictured in the control room of Palisades Nuclear Plant on April 29, 2026.

Holtec has said it will build its first SMRs at the Covert plant after it gets the existing reactor up and running. The company's talked about SMRs' potential for powering data centers.

Last week, Holtec International indefinitely delayed its initial public offering, which would have turned it into a publicly-traded company.

In a statement, Holtec cited unfavorable market conditions, including uncertainty over data centers.

"We attribute the ongoing retreat of the nuclear energy sector to a perfect storm of adverse developments, driven primarily by uncertainty over data center development," the statement read.

The company said those conditions have "compounded a set of pre-existing headwinds, including rising energy costs, elevated global trade tensions, ongoing military conflicts, and mounting inflation fears that have driven the central banks of major economies (EU, Japan and US) to raise their benchmark rates."

Holtec has said it would like to use an emerging technology, 300-megawatt small modular reactors, to help directly and indirectly power data centers.

The company plans to build and operate its first two SMRs at Palisades after the plant has restarted with its existing reactor.

The power from the main reactor has been promised to two utility co-ops, but this does not include electricity from the planned SMRs.

In an email to WMUK, Holtec spokesperson Patrick O’Brien said the company is still deciding where power generated by the SMRs would go.

"We are evaluating options for off take for the Pioneer 1 & 2 [SMRs] project and can not comment on potential off take," O'Brien wrote.

When asked whether Holtec has ruled out selling this power directly to data centers, O'Brien replied that the company "will not comment."
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds