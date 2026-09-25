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Industrial fire in South Haven leads to widespread power outage, sends plumes of smoke into the sky

WMUK | By Sehvilla Mann
Published September 25, 2026 at 9:01 PM EDT
A view of the fire northeast from the fire near M-43
Courtesy photo
/
Sarah Schneider
A view of the fire northeast from the fire near M-43

The fire is at East Jordan Plastics, according to a statement from the city of South Haven published Friday around 9 p.m.

South Haven Public Schools cancelled homecoming celebrations Friday evening and power was out at the Dyckman Bridge and in many other parts of the city as emergency crews battled a huge fire that started in the afternoon. The location is East Jordan Plastics on Stieve Road, about an eight-minute drive from South Beach.

94.9 WSJM reported Friday evening that the fire was contained by 6:30 pm, about two hours after it started, though not completely extinguished. The station said that according to local authorities, there are no reports of injuries.

Social media users have been raising questions about the health and environmental impacts of smoke from burning plastics. The city of South Haven did not discuss those issues in its statement but noted that "The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have both been notified of the industrial fire."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
WMUK News
Sehvilla Mann
Sehvilla Mann joined WMUK’s news team in 2014 as a reporter on the local government and education beats. She covered those topics and more in eight years of reporting for the Station, before becoming news director in 2022.
See stories by Sehvilla Mann