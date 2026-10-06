A former Village of Decatur manager, Christopher Tapper, is accused of felony larceny

The former village manager of Decatur faces a felony larceny charge for allegedly receiving tuition reimbursements on false grounds, according to the village.

Christopher Tapper, who’s 46 according to court records, is accused of larceny by false pretenses of $20,000 or more, Michigan State Police 5th District spokesperson Lt. DuWayne Robinson confirmed.

In a statement released Tuesday, Decatur Village President Jessica Pelfrey said the village discovered discrepancies in tuition reimbursement documents Tapper submitted. A law enforcement investigation found he received about $42,000 in reimbursements over five years based on falsified records.

Pelfrey added the village is “extremely disappointed and deeply concerned by the allegations.”

Tapper resigned earlier this year according to village meeting minutes from May. He’s scheduled for a probable cause conference on Oct. 14 in Van Buren County's 7th District Court.