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A former Village of Decatur manager, Christopher Tapper, is accused of felony larceny

WMUK | By Sehvilla Mann
Published October 6, 2026 at 5:56 PM EDT
Exterior view of stone building with red roof and columns and arches as features. There is a large evergreen tree in front to the left, as well as a historic plaque and a flagpole.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
The Van Buren County Courthouse in Paw Paw

Tapper is accused of fraudulently obtaining about $42,000 in tuition reimbursements over five years, according to a statement from Decatur's village president.

The former village manager of Decatur faces a felony larceny charge for allegedly receiving tuition reimbursements on false grounds, according to the village.

Christopher Tapper, who’s 46 according to court records, is accused of larceny by false pretenses of $20,000 or more, Michigan State Police 5th District spokesperson Lt. DuWayne Robinson confirmed.

In a statement released Tuesday, Decatur Village President Jessica Pelfrey said the village discovered discrepancies in tuition reimbursement documents Tapper submitted. A law enforcement investigation found he received about $42,000 in reimbursements over five years based on falsified records.

Pelfrey added the village is “extremely disappointed and deeply concerned by the allegations.”

Tapper resigned earlier this year according to village meeting minutes from May. He’s scheduled for a probable cause conference on Oct. 14 in Van Buren County's 7th District Court.

WMUK News
Sehvilla Mann
Sehvilla Mann joined WMUK’s news team in 2014 as a reporter on the local government and education beats. She covered those topics and more in eight years of reporting for the Station, before becoming news director in 2022.
See stories by Sehvilla Mann