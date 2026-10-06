Geek Fest brings in Red Dead Redemption 2 voice for free autographs and selfies on Saturday

Since its release in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold nearly 90 million copies, making it the third best-selling video game of all time.

"When GTA 6 comes out, I'm sure we'll be back to number four," said Roger Clark, voice of the game's protagonist Arthur Morgan.

Because of this, you’d expect to pay good money to meet Clark.

But at Geek Fest it’s completely free.

Natalie Isham is with the Kalamazoo Public Library, one of several Kalamazoo-area libraries behind the comic con.

On top of her duties at KPL, Isham is also the co-chair of the Geek Fest Committee, and the one responsible for getting the special guests.

"We cannot afford the personal appearance prices of major Comic-Cons. Some of those start at $35,000 $40,000," Isham said.

“However, the people that are saying yes are often committed to libraries and public service in some way."

Isham said while KPL does compensate guests for their time, along with covering their travel and accommodations, it still pays far less than major for-profit conventions like Motor City or C2E2.

And Isham has been able to recruit some pretty major names in recent years.

In 2024, she was able to get Tim Downie, voice of Gale, the Wizard of Waterdeep, from Baldur’s Gate 3.

"I'm a big gamer myself. So, inviting Tim Downie was a thought that I had that year because I was playing the game and I loved it."

This was the year after its release, after it sold tens of millions of copies and swept through every gaming awards show. And, again, attendees could meet Downie completely free of charge.

"He told me he came because it's a library. He's committed to reading and education and he thought it was great."'

And for this year's guest, Roger Clark, the reason is much the same.

“I remember reading Beverly Cleary, I remember reading J.R.R. Tolkien, I remember reading Stephen King, far far younger than I should have done. What the library means to me is — it's very difficult to express exactly how important it is to me," Clark said.

"Libraries just mean the world to me. And it's a privilege."

And Clark added that he's committed to staying "as long as it takes" to meet as many fans as he can.

"It's literally the least I could do. It's such an honor. And so many fans, so many wonderful, wonderful fans and I get to chat to them," Clark said.

"I mean, what better way to spend your Saturday than to just chat with loads of Red Dead fans and just nerd out."

Although, there is one caveat. If you want to get an item signed that is a licensed product of Rockstar Games, the developers of Red Dead Redemption 2, there is a $50 charge.

"It's essentially to minimize the risk that somebody would pay $50 to have that signed and then turn around and sell it on eBay for $500," Isham said.

On top of getting to meet Clark, attendees can expect the same things they’d see at any other comic con, like art vendors, a video game tournament, and comic books, just without an entrance fee.

“We wanted to be able to provide that to our community as one of our commitments to public service is equalizing access to programs, events, education," Isham said.

The event at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center begins at 11 am on Saturday.