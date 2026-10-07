Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrates Battle Creek auto parts plant's 40th anniversary

Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited Battle Creek Wednesday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the DENSO auto parts manufacturing plant.

Whitmer said the plant employs over 2,000 Michiganders, but added that President Trump’s trade war with Canada is threatening the future of these and other automotive jobs.

"My hope is that we will have Congress put pressure on the administration to stop the tariff chaos to stop the ugly rhetoric toward our Canadian partners and neighbors," Whitmer said.

”The biggest threat to autos in America and in Michigan right now is unfettered chaotic tariff policy that's coming out of the White House.”

After a tour of the plant, WMUK asked Whitmer if she supports a data center moratorium proposed by Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson.

Benson says she wants data center construction halted until developers meet certain requirements on transparency, energy use and environmental impact.

"I think it's smart of her to recognize people got a lot of anxieties and concerns about the data center proliferation we're seeing across the country," Whitmer said.

But Whitmer did not say directly if she supports that plan, instead highlighting the rules that are already in place.

"We won't let data centers come in and abuse our natural resources or push rates higher for Michiganders and that's what we've done here," Whitmer said.

"I'm proud of what we have done and we're not going to see companies come in and and do those practices that are not acceptable to Michiganders."

Also in attendance were Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga and 44th District Republican State Representative Steve Frisbie.

Frisbie, whose district includes Battle Creek, said the plant has been a great employer for city residents.

"They've not only maintained, they've actually increased some of their staff to be able to produce car parts for all of the major car manufacturers in the world. And Battle Creek is home to some of the highest quality parts made," he said.

And Frisbie believes the plant is here to stay, even as President Trump continues his trade war with Canada, which has impacted the state’s automotive industry.

“When the market crashed in 2008, they had some downturn in work. But they've been very resilient and they find a way to survive and they find a way then to thrive. So, there's not, there's nothing that's a threat to them.”

During the event, DENSO announced a $250,000 donation to the Battle Creek Housing Fund. The city plans to use the fund to build or renovate 1,000 houses by 2035.